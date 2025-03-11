Mikel Obi has criticised Chelsea’s goalkeeper Robert Sanchez’s Display in the Premier League clash versus Leicester

Sanchez’s errors have put his place in the Chelsea squad under scrutiny following his lacklustre performances

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca must decide whether to persist with Sanchez or find a new first-choice goalkeeper

Super Eagles legend John Obi Mikel has delivered a sharp critique of Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez despite the Blues’ victory over Leicester City.

Mikel Obi, who was on commentary duty during the game, questioned the shot-stopper’s decision-making, pointing out an error that could have cost his team.

Mikel Obi was unimpressed with Robert Sanchez's performance against Leicester. Photo by Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

According to Chelsea Chronicles, Mikel Obi maintained Chelsea cannot win the league if Sanchez continues to remain Chelsea's first choice goalkeeper due to his many errors.

The 27-year-old Spaniard, who had previously been dropped due to inconsistent form and costly mistakes, struggled once again.

Mikel Obi blasts Sanchez for error

Speaking on the Obi One Podcast after the game, Mikel Obi expressed his frustration with Sanchez’s decision-making, particularly on a crucial cross that nearly led to a goal.

“There was a mistake from Sanchez again, which luckily didn’t end up in [a] goal, but what was he doing? I don’t get it. It was a cross that I think the central defenders can deal with and he’s come out again.

“I don’t know where he was going, but again, you look at that and you say to yourself and you say to the fans, ‘We can’t win the league with this goalkeeper’.

“I think the manager tried to rotate them, both of them, and you can see the manager’s also trying, but he’s like, ‘Listen, this is what I have. I’ll have to make do with what I have right now. Come the end of the season, then I might get another goalkeeper, another top goalkeeper’. But right now he has to make do with what he has.”

The Blues' bid for another Premier League title has faded following costly errors from top players, including Sanchez, who has been fingered for most of the mistakes.

Chelsea’s goalkeeping dilemma deepens

Sanchez has faced criticism throughout the season for several high-profile errors, and his performance against Leicester has only fueled further doubts.

While Chelsea’s defense prevented his latest mistake from resulting in a goal, concerns over his reliability remain.

Robert Sanchez has lost his number one spot at Chelsea to Djordje Petrovic many times this season. Photo by Harry Murphy

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca had opted to reinstate Sanchez in place of Djordje Petrovic, who had performed solidly in his absence. However, given Sanchez’s continued struggles, questions are being raised about whether he deserves to be the team’s No.1 goalkeeper.

