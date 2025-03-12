Coach Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles squad selection has raised questions as some fans criticise the omission of some players

Cyriel Dessers, with 22 goals this season, was left out of Nigeria’s squad for this month’s crucial World Cup qualifiers

The Rangers striker remains focused, stating he feels confident ahead of Rangers’ Europa League clash

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers has spoken out after being left out of Nigeria’s final 23-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The Rangers forward, who has been in superb form with 22 goals this season, was a surprising omission from Eric Chelle’s squad.

Eric Chelle has released his final 23-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with some key names missing from the team. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

Despite contributing 10 goals and three assists in his last 13 matches for Rangers, Dessers was overlooked in favour of Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Sadiq Umar, and Tolu Arokodare.

This controversial decision has sparked debate among Nigerian football fans, given Dessers’ impressive run in European competitions for Rangers this season.

Dessers remains focused on Rangers’ campaign

While many expected him to express frustration over his exclusion, Dessers maintained a positive outlook despite being sidelined by the newly appointed Super Eagles coach.

Cyriel Dessers is one of the notable names dropped from the Super Eagles squad despite scoring 22 goals this season for Rangers. Photo by Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

Speaking ahead of Rangers’ UEFA Europa League clash against Fenerbahce, the 30-year-old striker emphasised his commitment to staying focused.

“It’s important to stay level—don’t go down in the bad periods, don’t let it get into your head in the good periods,” Dessers told Sky Sports Scotland.

“At this point, I feel good, I feel confident. I’ve scored a few goals in the last games, but I want more. It’s good to be on 22 at this stage of the season—that’s a very good feeling, but I want more. Hopefully, I can help the team with more goals.”

Rangers take a 3-1 lead into the second leg at Ibrox, and Dessers, who registered a goal and an assist in the first leg, will be hoping to deliver another strong performance.

Question marks over Chelle’s squad selection

Eric Chelle’s squad announcement has been met with mixed reactions. While many believe it is one of the most balanced Super Eagles squads in recent years, some inclusions and exclusions have raised eyebrows.

Nigeria are desperate for a positive result to salvage the country’s World Cup hopes as they currently lie in fifth place in Group C with three points from their opening four matches, FIFA.com reports.

If Nigeria struggles against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, Chelle’s selection will likely come under even more scrutiny, with fans questioning why an in-form striker like Dessers was overlooked.

The new coach will need to prove himself quickly, ensuring Nigeria secures maximum points in these crucial qualifiers.

Musa reacts to Super Eagles snub

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has opened up about his exclusion from the final squad despite widespread expectations that he would return to the team after two years.

He did not sound hurt but instead urged the players invited to get the job done as he will be doing his best to support them from home.

The Kano Pillars attacker has been the Super Eagles' captain since 2019 when Mikel Obi announced his international retirement. He is the most-capped Nigerian player, with 110 appearances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng