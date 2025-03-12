Augustine Eguavoen has denied influencing Nigeria’s squad selection, stating Eric Chelle has full control over player call-ups

Chelle’s 23-man squad features a mix of experience and youth, with European-based stars leading the team

Eguavoen reaffirms that FIFA rules grant head coaches the final say, ensuring they are accountable for results

Augustine Eguavoen has dismissed claims that he influenced the selection of players for the Super Eagles’ upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The allegations surfaced after Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle unveiled his final 23-man squad for the crucial fixtures against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Eric Chelle's final 23-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe caused mixed reactions among Nigerian fans. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

Fans and the media had speculated about interference from higher football authorities after players like Kelechi Iheanacho were included in the provisional 39-man squad, Afrik-Foot reports.

Eguavoen, who previously managed the Super Eagles in an interim capacity before Chelle’s appointment, emphasised that the head coach has full control over the team selection.

According to Complete Sports, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Director, clarified that his role as technical director does not grant him authority to impose players on the squad.

Chelle’s authority in squad selection

Eguavoen stressed that, per FIFA regulations, a national team coach makes the final decision on player call-ups.

Augustine Eguavoen has denied imposing players on Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle. Photo by Daniel Beloumou Olomo

Source: Getty Images

The former Super Eagles coach explained that while interactions and discussions take place, interference is not allowed.

“I want Nigerians to get clarity on something, I’ve been technical director for a few years and I have attended FIFA workshops where I ask questions a lot and they made it clear to me that a senior national team coach anywhere in the world has a final say on who he wants on his list,”

“We can interact, we cannot interfere. If he says no, it’s no. That is why they can fire a senior national team coach at any time. So I will say Eric Chelle took his time to prepare this list and he has the final say.”

According to Eguavoen, the responsibility lies solely with Chelle, who took his time in selecting the squad. He reiterated that because a head coach can be dismissed at any time, he must also be accountable for his team’s decisions.

Super Eagles’ 23-man squad for World Cup Qualifiers

Eric Chelle’s first squad as Super Eagles head coach consists of a blend of experienced players and fresh talents with superstars like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman heading the squad.

The squad includes key players from European leagues, as well as some home-based stars who have impressed in recent months. With a strong attacking lineup and a balanced midfield, Chelle aims to secure maximum points in these crucial fixtures.

The squad announcement has sparked debates among fans, with some questioning the exclusion of certain players such as Cyriel Dessers and Ahmed Musa while Sadiq Umar made the final squad.

Eguavoen backs Chelle’s final 23-man list

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Eguavoen has praised Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle’s decision to include Middlesbrough’s Kelechi Iheanacho in the 39-man provisional list on March 4.

The 59-year-old stated that the former FIFA U17 Golden Ball winner possesses the quality to be considered for such an extensive selection.

The Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) emphasized that the former Manchester City player’s experience and attacking ability have long been valuable assets for Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng