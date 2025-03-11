Arsenal are prepared to sell four players to fund Victor Osimhen’s transfer when the summer transfer window opens

Zinchenko, Jorginho, Partey, and Tierney are four players expected to leave the Gunners at the end of this season

Offloading these four players could free up £500,000 per week in wages which Arsenal hopes to lure Osimhen

Arsenal are preparing for a major squad shake-up as they push to secure the signing of Super Eagles prolific striker, Victor Osimhen.

The Gunners, who have finished second in the Premier League in recent seasons, are determined to finally bridge the gap between themselves and Manchester City by bringing in a world-class forward.

Victor Osimhen has emerged as a key transfer target for Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s side has long been linked with several top strikers, including Victor Osimhen, Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko, and Viktor Gyokeres.

However, according to Football365, Osimhen remains a priority target for Arsenal, given his goal-scoring prowess and physical presence in attack, which has seen him score 23 goals in all competitions for Galatasaray this season, Transfermarkt reports.

The Gunners have struggled to find a reliable striker, and many believe that failing to sign an elite striker has cost them the league title in recent campaigns.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Arsenal are making bold moves to strengthen their squad, and selling key players could be the first step in funding a marquee signing like Osimhen.

Four players set to leave the Emirates

According to reports from GOAL, Arsenal are prepared to part ways with four first-team players to raise funds for their summer spending. Those expected to leave include:

Oleksandr Zinchenko – The Ukrainian defender has struggled with injuries and defensive inconsistencies, making him a sellable asset.

Mikel Arteta is prepared to sign a top striker next season to boost Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League. Photo by Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

Jorginho – The Italian midfielder’s contract is nearing its end, and with Arsenal looking for younger options, he is set to depart.

Thomas Partey – Once a crucial figure in midfield, Partey has seen his game time limited due to injuries and tactical changes.

Kieran Tierney – Tierney is unlikely to have a future at Arsenal and will be sold permanently.

By offloading these four players, Arsenal could free up around £500,000 per week in wages, allowing them to accommodate the salary demands of a top-class striker like Osimhen.

Arsenal’s title ambitions drive their transfer plans

Arsenal’s intent to bring in a world-class striker highlights their determination to challenge for the Premier League title.

Osimhen, who has been one of Europe’s most lethal finishers at Napoli, is viewed as the missing piece in Arteta’s attacking setup.

The potential sale of key players will help fund the move, but competition from other European giants means the Gunners will have to present an attractive offer to both Napoli and the Nigerian forward.

Osimhen gives conditions to join Galatasaray

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray have reportedly made a decision about Victor Osimhen’s future after the Nigerian striker stated his demands to sign for the club permanently.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan move from Napoli after all his attempts to leave the Italian club permanently failed to materialise in the summer.

Napoli froze him out of the squad after the European window closed before Galatasaray offered him a way out on loan with the Turkish window still open, despite rejecting such advances from Chelsea earlier.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng