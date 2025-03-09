Arsenal have reportedly agreed a £62m deal with Napoli for Victor Osimhen ahead of the summer transfer window

Manchester United and Chelsea were also interested in signing the Nigerian striker

Mikel Arteta plans to use Osimhen as the main striker while shifting Kai Havertz to an attacking midfield role

Arsenal have reportedly agreed to a £62 million deal with Napoli to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Gunners have been pursuing the 26-year-old Nigerian forward for months and are now prepared to activate his release clause.

Victor Osimhen has emerged as a key transfer target for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta aims to bolster his attack next season. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, currently flourishing at Galatasaray on loan, has been in top form this season, scoring 22 goals and providing five assists in 28 matches across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

With the Nigerian forward’s contract at Napoli set to run until 2026, the Italian club appears ready to cash in on the striker, paving the way for his long-anticipated Premier League move.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been in search of a world-class striker to bolster his squad’s attacking options.

Reports suggest that Osimhen is expected to become the club’s primary striker next season, with Kai Havertz shifting into a more natural attacking midfield role.

Manchester United and Chelsea also in the race

Osimhen has been on the radar of several top European clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Red Devils are reportedly eager to reinforce their attack, and Osimhen has expressed openness to a move to Old Trafford.

However, Arsenal’s willingness to meet Napoli’s £62 million asking price has seemingly given them the upper hand in the race for his signature, TeamTalk reports.

Victor Osimhen is Galatasaray's leading goalscorer this season with 22 goals in all competitions. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also been linked with the Nigerian star, but their financial constraints and ongoing squad restructuring may hinder their ability to match Arsenal’s bid.

If completed, this transfer would mark a significant statement of intent from the Gunners as they aim to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

Osimhen to replace Havertz as Arsenal’s main striker

One of the key factors behind Arsenal’s pursuit of Osimhen is Arteta’s long-term tactical plan.

Kai Havertz, who has been deployed as a makeshift striker this season, has contributed nine goals and three assists in 21 Premier League matches.

However, Arteta reportedly prefers to use him in a more natural attacking midfield role rather than as the main striker.

With Osimhen leading the line, Arsenal’s attack would receive a major boost in firepower and consistency after once again faltering this season in the Premier League title race.

The Nigerian’s ability to score from various positions and his high work rate make him an ideal fit for Arteta’s tactical approach.

While an official confirmation from Arsenal is yet to be made, the reported agreement with Napoli suggests that Osimhen could be on his way to the Emirates Stadium soon, marking one of the biggest Premier League transfers of the summer.

Fabrizio shares key update on Osimhen’s future

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fabrizio Romano has shed light on the crucial factors that could determine whether Manchester United pursues the signing of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window.

According to Fabrizio, Manchester United’s ability to sign Osimhen will depend on two key elements, which include their financial situation and whether they qualify for European football next season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng