Victor Osimhen has been impressive since joining Galatasaray on loan, and the club wants to sign him

There are rumours linking Brazilian playmaker Neymar Jr ahead of the summer transfer window

A Turkish commentator has advised Galatasaray which of the two players to sign if they are options

Galatasaray will make a signing in attack this summer, and a Turkish commentator has advised the club which player to sign between Victor Osimhen and Neymar Jr.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan last summer after failing to secure a permanent move away from Napoli, and he was frozen out of the season's squad.

Victor Osimhen reacts during Galatasaray's 2-1 win over Alanyaspor. Photo by Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles forward has fitted in seamlessly in Turkey and is the champions’ best player this season, scoring crucial goals and becoming a fan favourite.

Galatasaray want to sign him permanently but are held back by the finances involved in completing the deal, even though they will not give up without trying their best.

The Nigerian forward is unlikely to stay with multiple top European clubs still interested in him, and at the peak of his career, would not want to remain in Turkey.

Turkish pundit advises Galatasaray

According to Transfermarkt, Galatasaray have reportedly expressed interest in bringing Neymar back to European football, nearly two years after he left Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian moved to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023 but was merely a passenger, with injuries limiting him to 107 minutes during his time.

He left the club in January and returned to boyhood club Santos and appeared to have gotten some bit of rhythm in the Serie A, scoring an impressive olimpico.

Turkish commentator Levent Tuzemen has advised the club to ignore the idea of signing Neymar and instead focus on getting €75 million to sign Osimhen.

Neymar looks on during Santos' 2-1 loss to Corinthians. Photo by Alexandre Schneider.

Source: Getty Images

“This guy is worth 75 million Euros. Osimhen plays with tapes and stuff, he kissed the Galatasaray crest after the goal. He has a sense of belonging,” he told A Spor, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

“The management should make plans to buy such players! Leave Neymar and stuff alone. Forget about the guys who have sifted through the flour.”

Osimhen scored the winning goal for Galatasaray during their comeback 2-1 win over Alanyaspor to extend their lead at the top of the Turkish league table to seven points.

Tuzemen believed that Gala's grip on the title was slipping away, but thanks to Osimhen, they got themselves back on track.

“Galatasaray said goodbye to the championship in the first half. They came back from the edge of the cliff. The team, which had 3 days off, was a tactical disgrace,” he said.

“Pray that Osimhen has come, otherwise, Galatasaray would be collecting horseshoes today.”

Osimhen reacts to Galatasaray's win

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen reacted to Galatasaray’s win after scoring the match-winner for Okan Buruk's side in their 2-1 away victory over Alanyaspor.

The Super Eagles star applauded his teammates for coming alive in the second half and believes that they can remain motivated to win the championship.

