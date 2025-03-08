Manchester United’s ability to sign Victor Osimhen depends on their summer transfer budget and financial stability

The Red Devils' pursuit of Osimhen could also hinge on whether they secure a spot in European football next season

Osimhen remains focused on Nigeria’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe amid transfer rumours

Renowned football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shed light on the crucial factors that could determine whether Manchester United pursues the signing of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window.

Osimhen, who made a move to Galatasaray from Napoli last summer, has been in outstanding form, attracting interest from top European clubs, including Manchester United.

Victor Osimhen remains on the wishlist of Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

With 22 goals and five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions, the Super Eagles striker has emerged as one of the most sought-after forwards ahead of the next transfer window.

According to Fabrizio, Manchester United’s ability to sign Osimhen will depend on two key elements, which include their financial situation and whether they qualify for European football next season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano emphasised that the Red Devils must balance their spending while potentially offloading players to make room for new signings.

“But for Manchester United, I say that for Osimhen and Gyökeres, it depends on the budget. How much they can invest and spend, and what happens with European football,” Romano explained.

The Italian football transfer expert further noted that new manager Amorim has been clear about the club's need to sell players in order to fund their summer signings.

This suggests that Manchester United will need to restructure their squad before making any big-money moves, including a potential bid for Osimhen.

Osimhen focused on Super Eagles duty

While speculation surrounding his club future continues, Osimhen remains focused on international duties with Nigeria.

The 26-year-old has been called up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe as Nigeria seek to turn around their fortunes after a poor start.

Victor Osimhen's loan deal at Galatasaray expires at the end of the season and gives him another opportunity to join a bigger club. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s performances in these crucial matches will not only impact Nigeria’s qualification hopes but also further increase his value in the transfer market.

With only a few months until the summer transfer window opens, the Nigerian forward’s future is set to be one of the most talked-about topics in European football.

Whether Manchester United will make a move for him depends on their ability to secure a strong financial position and qualify for European competitions.

Until then, Osimhen’s focus will remain on delivering goals for both club and country.

Osimhen sends message to Galatasaray teammates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has issued a rallying cry to his Galatasaray teammates as they enter a decisive period in the Turkish Super League title race against Fenerbahce.

Fenerbahce are pushing for their first Turkish title in over 10 years since 2014, while Galatasaray are pushing to retain their title, particularly win their record-extending 25th championship.

Galatasaray dropped points despite Osimhen scoring two goals in the Istanbul derby against Kasimpasa, while Jose Mourinho’s side capitalised with a 3-0 win over Antalyaspor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng