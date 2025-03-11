Victor Osimhen has impressed during his season-long loan spell at Galatasaray after joining from Napoli

The Turkish champions are interested in signing him permanently, despite the deal proving too costly for them

The Super Eagles star has reportedly given conditions to continue prompting a decision from the club

Galatasaray have reportedly made a decision about Victor Osimhen’s future after the Nigerian striker stated his demands to sign for the club permanently.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan move from Napoli after all his attempts to leave the Italian club permanently failed to materialise in the summer.

Victor Osimhen reacts after missing a goal-scoring chance for Galatasaray against Dynamo Kyiv. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Napoli froze him out of the squad after the European window closed before Galatasaray offered him a way out on loan with the Turkish window still open, despite rejecting such advances from Chelsea earlier.

During his loan spell, he has impressed and is the club's best player with 28 goal contributions in the same number of games, earning plaudits from the Turkish media and fans.

The Istanbul-based club have expressed their desire to keep him permanently only after three games and have been making moves to secure the finances.

Galatasaray decide on Osimhen's future

The finances are not Galatasaray’s only obstacle to signing Victor Osimhen permanently, but also the interest from other top European clubs, including Manchester United.

Regardless, Galatasaray keep working on a deal behind the scenes but may have given up now after the latest information emerging from the Turkish media today.

According to Turkiye Newspaper, Osimhen has given his conditions to stay permanently at Galatasaray, which are a four-year contract and a €15 million salary per annum.

This demand, coupled with his €75mil release clause from Napoli, will cost the Turkish champions €135mil over four years, a figure they clearly cannot afford.

The publication noted that Osimhen has been one of the players carrying the team this season and that it will be pivotal to have him for next season, but there's no pathway based on the current situation.

In lieu of this, the club have decided not to move forward with the deal and are planning a magnificent farewell party for him with the Turkish championship trophy.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray against Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Pundit highlights Osimhen's value

Beyaz TV commentator Sinan Engin has singled out Osimhen as the player carrying Galatasaray, claiming that their other transfers are not doing enough for the team.

“We always say the same things, but Victor Osimhen carries Galatasaray. Not all of the transfers Galatasaray made this season contribute as much as Osimhen. All of the other transfers contribute at a rate of 50%-60%,” he said as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

Gabriel Sara is the other signing who has stepped up before his injury. Michy Batshuayi was sold six months after he was signed, while Alvaro Morata has yet to have an impact.

Source: Legit.ng