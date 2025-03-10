Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has named his 23-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The German coach included Nigeria star Serge Obassa and Bundesliga player Steve Mounie of FC Augsburg in the squad

The 71-year-old aims to qualify a second African nation for the World Cup after leading the Super Eagles to the 2018 edition

Gernot Rohr has officially released his 23-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Cheetahs will face Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban in South Africa on March 20 before hosting South Africa at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan in Ivory Coast five days later.

The German handed Atalanta striker Candas Fogbe his first-ever call-up.

Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has named his final squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Rohr ready for World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic handler Gernot Rohr has unveiled his 23-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

According to ScoreNigeria, Remo Stars second goalkeeper Serge Obassa as well as captain Steve Mounie made the final squad.

Morocco-based defender Rabiou Sankamao and France-based Brandon Agounon were recalled by the German tactician. Steve Mounie, Junior Olaitan, Tijani Mohamed, and Dossou Jodel will boost the team with their performances.

Lorient's Tosin Aiyegun and Angers' Cedric Houndtonji missed out due to injury, and Ludogorets Razgrad’s Olivier Verdon was sanctioned.

Atalanta striker Candas Fogbe has been handed his first-ever call-up.

The Cheetahs are currently in third position with seven points in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers.

Benin Republic Gernot Rohr has vowed to end the dream of the Super Eagles ahead of the World Cup qualifiers this month.

Benin beat Nigeria in Ivory Coast

Former Gabon coach Gernot Rohr led Benin Republic to beat Nigeria 2-1 in their fourth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June 2024.

According to ESPN, the match took place at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan in Ivory Coast because their stadium in Cotonou was declared unfit for use in international games.

Nigeria took the lead in the 27-minute Raphael Onyedika’s effort to the right corner of the post.

However, Jodel Dossou of Benin tied the score with a well-placed shot after the Super Eagles made a defensive blunder.

Benin took the lead shortly before halftime thanks to a right-footed goal by Steve Mounie from a corner per Punch.

Rohr says Benin will qualify at the expense of Nigeria

Gernot Rohr has confidently stated that Benin will qualify for the 2026 World Cup after securing their spot in this year’s AFCON in Morocco.

According to Blueprint, the German coach said the team has worked hard and will not lose to the three-time AFCON winners. He added that he wants to qualify his second African team to the World Cup.

Rohr said:

“We have qualified for the AFCON. We worked hard for this,” the Franco-German coach declared.

“Now, we will aim to qualify for the World Cup.”

Benin have the same seven points from four matches with front-runners Rwanda and South Africa in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Rohr qualified Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup in style where Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa scored a brace against Iceland per DW.

Musa's comment on World Cup qualifiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa emphasised that Nigeria cannot afford to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The Kano Pillars captain Ahmed Musa believes Super Eagles can scale through the currents in their World Cup group.

According to AllNigeria, the former CSKA Moscow player said missing another World Cup would be a disaster for the country.

