Police have reportedly invited Prophet Umueke Miracle for questioning following allegations of domestic confinement

The Port Harcourt-based pastor is reportedly under investigation after reports on Sunday, March 9, claimed that his wife was locked in their home

The state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has released a terse statement regarding the development

The Rivers state police command has reportedly invited the leader of the Port Harcourt-based Dynamic Flame of Fire and Miracle Ministries, Prophet Umueke Miracle, for questioning, following “complaints” from his wife, Success Miracle.

How Prophet Umueke Miracle landed in police net

Reports making the rounds on Sunday, March 9, revealed that a police team brought the pastor to the Divisional Headquarters at Sani Abacha Road, GRA Phase III, Oroagbolu, Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

However, details regarding the cleric’s invitation by the police remain unclear, as the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, stated that he was yet to obtain full details of the case.

Speaking with The Punch, on Sunday, the CP confirmed that the case involved “complaints” from the cleric’s wife, whom sources alleged had been locked in the house for some time.

Confirming that the cleric was in custody, the CP said:

“I’m aware, but they’re still on it, and I’m not in a position to comment until the matter has been thoroughly investigated. They will brief me. They are still interviewing them, and I don’t have much information on the case yet.

“I think the PPRO will be in a better position to speak once we have concluded the initial investigation.”

When asked about the reason for the cleric’s arrest, the CP insisted that he needed to be fully informed of the facts first.

“The PRO will be able to provide details after the preliminary investigation. I wouldn’t say whether he was arrested or invited because the case involves his wife. I don’t yet know the extent of the complaint, but we will update you once the investigation progresses,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources privy to the incident claimed that the pastor’s wife had allegedly been locked in their home for several hours before being rescued by a team of policemen who arrived at the cleric’s residence on Sunday.

When asked about reports that the cleric had been arrested due to allegations of confining his wife in the house, the CP said:

“I’m not aware of that.”

However, a source following up on the case at the police station suggested that the prophet might be released soon, as he had denied the allegations.

The source said:

“His wife reached out, claiming he had locked her up for weeks, and she was just rescued by the Rivers State Police Command. Initially, they let him go, but we insisted, and they had to bring him back to the State CID.”

Pastor arrested over alleged murder of seven-year-old

In another development, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Edo State police command have arrested a 45-year-old pastor, Ijebor Simon, and one Destiny Okojabhole, for the alleged murder of a seven-year-old boy.

The spokesperson of the Edo police command, Moses Yamu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, February 26.

According to Yamu, the case was reported to the Irrua divisional headquarters by one John Okhojibole.

