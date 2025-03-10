Victor Osimhen continued his impressive form with a match-winning goal for Galatasaray against Alanyaspor

The Napoli-owned forward rescued all three points to keep the champions’ league title ambitions on track

Head coach Okan Buruk has expressed his displeasure at his players, making it difficult for Osimhen in attack

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has hit out at his players for making it difficult for Victor Osimhen with the way they play, despite their win over Alanyaspor.

The striker is enjoying an impressive loan spell at Galatasaray after joining the club from Napoli in the summer following his failed permanent exit from the Italian club.

Victor Osimhen duels for the ball with Alanyaspor's goalkeeper during Galatasaray's 2-1 win. Photo by Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen scored the match-winner for Galatasaray during their 2-1 win over Alanyaspor, completing the comeback after the champions ended the first half down.

He took his tally for the season to 23 goals in all competitions, providing a further five assists to make it 28 goal contributions in the same number of games.

Buruk slams Galatasaray players

Head coach Buruk was not impressed with the way his team played, particularly in the first half when they struggled to settle in the game and conceded first.

“I and my players talked. We needed to wake up after the first half. The first ball that went into our goal was a goal. We needed to wake up, and we woke up,” he told Galatasaray's official website.

“After the second half, after the 1-1 score, we played a part where we stayed with the ball with confidence.”

He hit out at his players for always choosing to play long balls when Osimhen is on the pitch because he is a target man, but it sometimes doesn't work.

Okan Buruk screams at his Galatasaray players during their 2-1 win over Alanyaspor. Photo by Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

“We sometimes play unnecessary long balls. We show this, we work on it, but sometimes the game is different. When Osimhen is on the field, the player thinks of throwing long balls to Osimhen, Morata,” he said.

“Of course, there are places where long balls can be played under pressure, but when there are short solutions, we try to create this with the wingers, we could have used this.”

Turkish pundit praises Osimhen

Turkish commentator Ilker Yagcioglu singled out three players, including Victor Osimhen, for praise for their role in helping Galatasaray beat Alanyaspor.

“I think Galatasaray owes its debt to 3 players,” he told TRT Spor, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

"He may have made mistakes, but Barış Alper Yılmaz was the standout name in both goals. Osimhen and Davinson Sanchez. I think there were players who stood out in Galatasaray getting the 3 points.”

Yilmaz ran down the wings, creating Osimhen's winning goal, while Sanchez was a rock in defence and almost didn't put any football wrong.

Osimhen reacts to Galatasaray's win

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen reacted to Galatasaray’s win, during which he scored the second goal to give the Turkish champions a valuable three points.

The Super Eagles star acknowledged that the team had conversations in the dressing room at halftime, which fuelled a better second-half performance and the win.

