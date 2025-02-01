Galatasaray have completed an agreement with AC Milan for the signing of striker Alvaro Morata on loan

The Spanish striker will join on an initial six-month loan with an option to extend and also a buy option

He is expected to partner Victor Osimhen in attack replacing the injured Mauro Icardi for the season

Alvaro Morata to Galatasaray can be considered a done deal with only an official announcement left after all agreements have been sorted with AC Milan.

Galatasaray pursued a deal for Morata to bolster their attack and provide help to Victor Osimhen after the season-ending injury to Mauro Icardi in November.

Victor Osimhen walks off the pitch dejectedly after Galatasaray lost to Ajax. Photo by Rene Nijhuis/MB Media.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal is an initial six-month loan with an option to extend it for another year, while a buy option is also inserted.

Morata is expected to arrive in Istanbul today for the formalities while the announcement is expected to come later, with Galatasaray returning to league action against Gaziantep on Monday evening.

What Morata's arrival means for Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has been crying out for a strike partner since Mauro Icardi suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury against Tottenham in November 2024.

Head coach Okan Buruk does not trust former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi enough forcing him to deploy the Nigerian striker as a lone forward flanked by two wingers.

Morata’s arrival is expected to change this, with the experienced Spanish forward providing partnership and support for the Napoli-owned striker for the remainder of the season.

However, beyond being a present help, the former Real Madrid forward could be the replacement for Osimhen when his loan ends, with Galatasaray not making progress in the pursuit of a permanent deal.

Icardi will return to action next season and could play with Morata if the Turkish champions activate the option to extend his loan by another year or trigger the buy option.

Regardless of what it means, the Lions have made a smart business in the short term and also in the long term with the signing of a player who could provide goals, experience and leadership.

Osimhen speaks on Morata links

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen spoke on Galatasaray's impending signing of Alvaro Morata after scoring the consolation goal in the 2-1 loss to Ajax in the Europa League.

The Nigerian forward claimed the team was aware of the deal which was still at the early stages then and said he is open to the idea of playing with the experienced striker.

