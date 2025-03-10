Victor Osimhen has narrated what it seems like playing alongside Spanish forward Alvaro Morata

The Nigerian international has formed a formidable strike partnership with the former Atletico Madrid striker

Osimhen found the back of the net in their hard-fought 2-1 victory away at Alayanspor on Sunday evening

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen seems pleased following his strike partnership with Spanish international Alvaro Morata.

The embattled Napoli striker moved to join the former Atletico star at Turkish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray last Summer.

The pair were in action in their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Alanyaspor on Sunday evening.

Victor Osimhen enjoys his partnership with Alvaro Morata.

Osimhen took his league tally to 17 goals when he headed home the winning goal to give his side all three points from the encounter.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Osimhen credited Spanish forward Álvaro Morata, who played a crucial role for the victory.

The 26-year-old expressed excitement about the improving partnership alongside Morata. He said via Afrik-Foot:

“Playing with Morata was incredible. He is an experienced player with a great understanding of attacking play and a strong team mentality.

“I’m very happy to play alongside him, and we hope to have a season where both of us score plenty of goals."

Osimhen ready for World Cup qualifiers

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen is set to shift his attention to the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria take on Rwanda on March 21 in Kigali and then will host Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The Super Eagles started the qualifying campaign on a poor note, failing to register a win in four matches played so far.

Victor Osimhen is expected to lead Nigeria against Rwanda and Zimbabwe. Photo: MB Media.

After three draws and a loss, Nigeria sit fifth on the standings with 3 points, while Rwanda, South Africa and Benin all have 7 points each, ESPN reports.

Osimhen missed out on all of Nigeria's matches played so far, after suffering injuries before each game.

The former Lille of France striker is billed to lead the attack when the Super Eagles file out against the Amavubi and the Warriors.

Cyriel Dessers and Sadiq Umar have been in sensational form for their respective clubs this season and one of them would likely partner Osimhen upfront.

The he reigning CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman is almost certain to start in Chelle’s preferred 4-3-3 formation, leaving one more attacking spot up for grabs.

Arsenal agree deal to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that English Premier League club Arsenal have reportedly agreed to a £62 million deal with Napoli to sign Osimhen in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Gunners seem to have intensified their chase for the 26-year-old Nigerian international, and now they are preparing to activate his release clause.

Osimhen's contract at Napoli set to run until 2026, the Italian club appears ready to cash in on the striker, paving the way for his long-anticipated Premier League move.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been in search of a world-class striker to bolster his squad’s attacking options.

