Barcelona versus Osasuna postponed just minutes before kickoff due to the passing of club doctor Carles Minarro Garcia

Barcelona and Osasuna released statements offering condolences and confirming the match’s postponement

La Liga will announce a new date for the postponed Barcelona versus Osasuna fixture in the coming days

Barcelona’s highly anticipated La Liga match against Osasuna was postponed on Saturday night following the sudden passing of the club’s first-team doctor, Carles Minarro Garcia.

The game, which was set to kick off at 8pm Nigerian time at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, was called off just 20 minutes before the start, catching fans and players off-guard.

According to the BBC, supporters had already taken their seats, and both teams had announced their lineups, preparing to take the field.

However, an announcement on the stadium’s big screen confirmed that the game would not go ahead.

Barcelona released an official statement

Following the postponement of their important La Liga game, Barcelona released an official statement.

"FC Barcelona is deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro García this evening.

“For this reason, the match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna has been postponed to a later date.

“The FC Barcelona board of directors and all staff extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

Osasuna also extended their condolences, recognising Garcia’s contributions to the game and sending support to Barcelona’s staff and fans.

"Osasuna wishes to convey its deepest condolences to the family of Dr Carles Minarro Garcia and would like to send a warm hug to all the staff of FC Barcelona, as well as to its fans, at this difficult time. May he rest in peace."

The circumstances behind the postponement

The tragic passing of Dr. Carles Miñarro García led to an immediate decision from Barcelona’s management to postpone the match.

The club, players, and staff were deeply affected by the news, making it impossible to continue with the fixture under such emotional distress.

Fans at the stadium had been eagerly awaiting the game, with Barcelona aiming to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table.

However, upon hearing the announcement, a respectful silence fell over the crowd as supporters absorbed the shocking development, Sportstar reports.

Barcelona’s decision to prioritise respect and mourning over competition was widely supported, with messages of sympathy pouring in from across the football world.

When will the match be rescheduled?

As of now, La Liga has not confirmed a new date for the Barcelona versus Osasuna match.

The league’s competition committee is expected to announce a rescheduled fixture in the coming days.

Barcelona, currently leading the La Liga standings with 57 points from 26 games, will now turn their focus to their upcoming fixtures while mourning the loss of a key member of their medical team.

