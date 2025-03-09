Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar scored the winning goal in Valencia’s 2-1 victory over Real Valladolid

Sadiq’s recent performances strengthen his case for a spot in Nigeria’s final World Cup qualifiers squad

Real Sociedad may reconsider keeping the Super Eagles striker if his form continues to improve at Valencia

Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar was the hero for Valencia in their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Real Valladolid at the Estadio de Mestalla on Saturday.

The Nigerian forward netted the decisive goal in the 58th minute, ensuring Valencia secured all three points and moved out of the relegation zone.

Since joining Valencia from Real Sociedad in the January transfer window, Sadiq has been in sensational form, taking full advantage of his newfound opportunity after scoring four goals in his last five games, Transfermarkt reports.

Initially starting from the bench because of injuries to key players, the 26-year-old got a chance to prove himself, and he has grabbed it with both hands, consistently delivering goals over the past few weeks.

After scoring against Villarreal in mid-February, Sadiq followed up with a stunning brace against Osasuna last weekend. Against Valladolid, he continued his hot streak, proving to be a reliable goal scorer when his team needed him the most.

Sadiq making his case for Nigeria’s squad

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers approaching, Sadiq’s resurgence could not have come at a better time.

The Valencia forward’s name was included in Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle’s provisional 39-man squad for Nigeria’s upcoming matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

However, the 26-year-old forward’s selection raised questions due to his inconsistent form earlier in the season and some past lacklustre performances for the Super Eagles.

Now, with Sadiq’s recent performances in La Liga, the former Almeria striker is making a strong case for himself to be included in Chelle’s final 23-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers.

Aside from Victor Osimhen and Cyriel Dessers, very few Nigerian strikers are currently in top form as Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface has been struggling with injuries and poor performances, while others have failed to deliver consistently.

With Chelle expected to trim the squad down to 23 players before the qualifiers, Sadiq has sent a clear message with his performances that he deserves to be in Nigeria’s final squad.

What’s next for Sadiq Umar?

If Sadiq continues this impressive run of form, not only will he cement his place in the Super Eagles squad, but he might also force Real Sociedad to reconsider his future.

Initially loaned out due to a lack of playing time, the 26-year-old forward’s resurgence could tempt Sociedad to reintegrate him into their plans at the end of the season.

For now, though, Sadiq’s focus remains on keeping Valencia away from the relegation zone and proving his worth to Eric Chelle as Nigeria prepares for a crucial World Cup qualifying campaign.

