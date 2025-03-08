Super Eagles coach to include NPFL players in 23-man squad announcement

Eric Chelle will have three Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) in his final 23-squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The Malian watched Rivers United beat Niger Tornadoes 1-0 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt on Saturday

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, who currently plays for Kano Pillars made the 39-man provisional squad

Eric Chelle plans to include three NPFL players in the 23-squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month.

Nigeria is gearing up to play against Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before facing Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later.

Nigeria are fifth in the World Cup Qualifiers Group C standings, having picked up just four points from four matches.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will include three NPFL players in the final 23-man list ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA.

Chelle uplifts NPFL players

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has demonstrated his commitment to the Nigeria Premier Football League by including four players in the 35-man provisional list.

According to ScoreNigeria, three NPFL players are set to make the final Super Eagles squad for their upcoming matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The 47-year-old coach watched Papa Daniel of Niger Tornadoes face Rivers United on MatchDay 28 this past Saturday.

Chelle is adhering to the terms of his contract, which stipulates that three home-based players will make the final cut.

The Malian has watched the following matches this season; Ikorodu City versus Plateau United, Kano Pillars versus Rangers, and Rivers United versus Nigeria Tornadoes per Premium Times.

The four NPFL players in the 35-man provisional list are Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars, Papa Daniel (Niger Tornadoes), Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars) and Ifeanyi Onyebuachi (Enugu Rangers).

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and three other NPFL players made the 39-man provisional list of Eric Chelle. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

NFF unveils Chelle

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) unveiled Franco-Malian Eric Sekou Chelle as the new and 37th head coach of the Nigeria senior national football team, the Super Eagles in January.

According to Sun Newspaper, the Malian is expected to work with five assistants, three from his side and two from the NFF, for two years, subject to extension.

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau said Chelle understands the mentality of African football, assuring Nigerians of good results. He said via NFF:

“We appreciate the fact that Nigerians are very passionate about football, which is why there have been different reactions following the appointment of Coach Chelle,”

“The NFF will give him all the support that he needs to succeed in the job,”

Chelle brings a wealth of experience to the role, having guided Mali’s Aiglons to the brink of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

Ahmed Musa returns

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has been included in Nigeria’s provisional 39-man squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Musa leads the list of three players including Joe Aribo and Paul Onauchu making their comeback to the Super Eagles squad after a long absence from the national team.

The 32-year-old, who currently plays for Kano Pillars in the Nigeria Premier Football League, has not featured for the national team since their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) warm-up match against Guinea.

