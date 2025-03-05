Coach Michael Nees has declared his intentions of beating the Super Eagles during the World Cup qualifiers

The Warriors, who are currently bottom in Group C with 2 point,s will face Nigeria in Uyo on March 25th

The 57-year-old who was appointed in June 2024 previously managed Rwanda and was also the South Africa director of coaching

Michael Nees has declared total war against Nigeria as the 2026 World Cup qualifiers return.

The former Rwanda gaffer said the Warriors would strive to turn the corner in the group by getting the maximum points against Benin Republic and Nigeria.

Zimbabwe will host Benin Republic at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban in South Africa on March 21 before facing Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom four days later.

Zimbabwe coach Michael Nees aims to defeat Nigeria's Super Eagles in Uyo during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers this month.

Source: Getty Images

Nees describes Nigeria as wounded lions

Michael Nees said three-time AFCON champions Super Eagles are wounded lions in Group C.

Nigeria missed out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after their 1-1 draw against Ghana in Abuja per BBC.

According to ScoreNigeria, the 57-year-old boasted that the Warriors can cause an upset in Uyo. He said via Zimbabwe Outlet The Herald:

“We have a challenge, and we take it step by step and match by match, and actually we must take it training to training, day by day.

“I think we’ll be well advised to approach it that way, because there's so many variables in football.

In our group, Nigeria is a wounded lion and therefore very dangerous.

“Their potential is definitely much better than their current position in the group. When you look at the players in Africa, definitely one of the top teams.

Nigeria are in fifth place in Group C with three points from four matches, while Zimbabwe sit at the bottom with two points.

Eric Chelle will lead Nigeria against Zimbabwe in this month's World Cup qualifiers.

Source: Getty Images

Zimbabwe will fight for points

The former South Africa Director of Coaching stated that the Warriors will intensify their efforts to secure valuable points.

Nees acknowledged that Zimbabwe is not in a strong position but emphasized that they will use the qualifiers as preparation for the upcoming AFCON. He said via CAF:

“Well, if you look at our qualifying group, we are in the last position. We don't need to beat around the bush here, we're not in a very good position. But still, there are six games to play. And we see that as a double project.

First, we want to do everything to turn the corner in the group and turn things for the better, but we know where we are. We know the challenges. At the same time, it's very good preparation for the Cup of Nations finals.

We will try our best, and let's see how it goes. What is more challenging is that we cannot play at home. We always have costs, logistic challenges, and no income. And we cannot play in front of our people.

Chelle names World Cup qualifiers squad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his first squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe on days five and six.

Chelle was appointed as the new head coach in January after the team had been without a permanent head coach for months since Finidi George resigned in June 2024.

The former Mali national team head coach was saddled with the responsibility of turning Nigeria's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign around after a poor start.

