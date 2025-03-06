FIFA to Consider Expanding the World Cup to Include 64 Competing National Teams

Federation Internationale de Football Association is considering expanding the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams

A FIFA spokesperson stated that the expansion is intended to mark the centenary of the tournament

The highly-anticipated 2030 World Cup will be hosted by three countries - Morocco, Spain, and Portugal

The world football governing body FIFA has announced that it will review a proposal to expand the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams, in celebration of the tournament's centenary.

The edition of the global showpiece will be hosted by Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, with Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay—where the first tournament was held—set to host three matches.

FIFA World Cup was previously expanded from 32 to 48 teams for next year's edition in the US, Mexico, and Canada.

FIFA is set to expand the number of teams to 64 at the 2030 World Cup under the leadership of Gianni Infantino. Photo by: Harold Cunningham - FIFA.

Proposal raised for 64 teams

A proposal to expand the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams was raised at the FIFA Council meeting on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, the council members acknowledged the expansion. The FIFA council member said via the New York Times:

"A proposal to analyse a 64-team FIFA World Cup to celebrate the centenary of the FIFA World Cup in 2030 was spontaneously raised by a FIFA Council member in the 'miscellaneous' agenda item near the end of the FIFA Council meeting held on March 5 2025," a FIFA spokesperson told Reuters.

"The idea was acknowledged as FIFA has a duty to analyse any proposal from one of its Council members."

Alonso behind expansion

Uruguayan FIFA council member Ignacio Alonso has been identified as the driving force behind the proposal.

According to ESPN, the proposal was met with "stunned silence" from participants on Thursday.

It added that according to three people in the meeting.

"FIFA was likely to be guided by financial and political benefits as much as sporting ones when it came to taking a decision on the matter.

"(FIFA president) Mr Infantino ... described the proposal as an interesting one that should be analysed more closely," the New York Times added, according to "four people with direct knowledge of the discussions."

Gianni Infantino has confirmed that there will be a half-time show at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Harold Cunningham - FIFA.

Half-time show at 2026 World Cup

Gianni Infantino has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup final will include a halftime show inspired by the Super Bowl per CNN.

The tournament will feature 48 national teams across 16 cities and will conclude at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, which has an 82,500-capacity, on July 19.

FIFA Council approved the slot allocation scheme for the new 48-team final format in May 2017.

The 54-year-old football administrator said FIFA will take over Times Square for the final weekend of the FIFA World Cup in 2026, during both the bronze final match and the final. He said via Daily Mail:

"I can confirm the first-ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen. This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world.

Ceasefire in Ukraine

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gianni Infantino called for a one-month ceasefire in Ukraine to mark the World Cup, saying sport could bring people together.

Describing football as a unifier, he pointed out that Russia had hosted the 2018 World Cup and that Ukraine is submitting a joint bid with Spain and Portugal for 2030.

FIFA suspended Russia days after President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, booting the Russians from World Cup qualifying matches after several countries refused to play them.

