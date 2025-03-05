FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup final will feature a half-time show

Fans are divided over the decision, with some accusing Infantino of trying to imitate the Super Bowl

The 2026 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19

Gianni Infantino has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup final will include a halftime show inspired by the Super Bowl.

The tournament will feature 48 national teams across 16 cities and will conclude at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, which has an 82,500-capacity, on July 19.

The FIFA Council approved the slot allocation scheme for the new 48-team final format in May 2017.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed that the 2026 World Cup final will feature a half-time show. Photo by Christopher Pike - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Infantino endorse half-time show

FIFA president has affirmed that there will be half-time shows during matches at the 2026 World Cup.

According to DailyMail, the 54-year-old football administrator said FIFA will take over Times Square for the final weekend of the FIFA World Cup in 2026, during both the bronze final match and the final. He said via Yahoosport:

"I can confirm the first-ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen. This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world.

"We also spoke about how FIFA will take over Times Square for the final weekend of the FIFA World Cup in 2026, during both the bronze final match and final.

"These will be two incredible matches, featuring some of the best players in the world, and what better way to celebrate them than in the historic Times Square in New York City.

American star Kendrick Lamar performed at the last Super Bowl with Serena Williams among the dancers.

American star Kendrick Lamar is likely to perform at the 2026 World Cup after his Super Bowl performance garnered significant attention online. Photo by: Cindy Ord.

Source: Getty Images

Mixed reactions to half-time show

The half-time show during the 2026 World Cup has sparked discussions among football lovers on social media.

Some fans argued that the show is going to be a distraction for players and waste valuable time for the spectators.

Others believed that the show would be a source of income for the World football governing body.

@martynwarwick wrote:

Perhaps there should be time outs for more advertising slots during games at the World Cup. It’s an absolute nonsense. The World Cup is a poor relative of top club competitions because of the international nature of top football clubs. The quality is variable & popularity debatable.

@Shine04jr said:

FIFA turning the World Cup into the Super Bowl? Next thing you know, they’ll have VAR sponsored by reality TV—‘Swipe up to vote if that was a penalty!

@Tintedeyekay added:

Just like that, football sold its soul to American sports.

@TAIEpodcast said:

Football is gone. World cups in locations where the cash is, half-time shows. Don’t try and fix things that are not broken.

Another fan tweeted:

@KlasickTheHost wrote:

Everyone in the world wants to AFFILIATE with MUSIC

@neloprime added:

Along with cheerleaders, nacho hats, Fight and Win chants, and Adverts before each throw-in or corner.

Let's just cater to the Americans

@RavS82 wrote:

One idea. They can do the show, and keep it on a separate channel. Let the tactical debate, highlights, etc happen as usual. There are audiences for both. But I am for one not a fan of halftime shows. This isn’t the Super Bowl.

Canada will host 13 matches, with seven in Vancouver and six in Toronto, while Mexico will stage 13 games across three cities: Mexico City (five), Guadalajara (four), and Monterrey (four).

Saudi's stance on alcohol at 2034 World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saudi Arabia has officially confirmed that its longstanding ban on alcohol will remain in place during the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The announcement was made by Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud, the kingdom’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, reaffirming the country’s cultural stance on alcohol consumption.

The ban, which has been in effect since 1952, prohibits the sale and consumption of alcohol in the kingdom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng