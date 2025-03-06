Maduka Okoye has committed a serious offence in Italy, one month after being involved in an alleged betting scandal

The Nigerian international is among the five goalkeepers in Eric Chelle's shortlist for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers

He is currently under investigation after betting algorithms fingered him following a yellow card he received

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoya is enmeshed in another legal controversy in Italy for a serious traffic-related offence.

It has been a turbulent period for the shot-stopper recently embroiled in a betting scandal in the European nation.

Reports have it that Okoye was caught driving an unregistered vehicle and was on the wheels without a valid driver's licence or insurance.

Maduka Okoye has found himself in another legal controversy.

Source: Getty Images

The 25-year-old was handed a fine as the situation adds to growing list of off-field challenges that threaten to overshadow his sporting career.

He was named in the Super Eagles provisional list for the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Head coach Eric Chelle has named a 39-man squad and the list is expected to be trimmed to 23 before their trip to Kigali on March 21.

The traffic offence could become a major setback for the Udinese shot-stopper who is struggling off the pitch.

Maduka Okoye is being investigated for an alleged betting scandal related to a yellow card he received during a Serie A match against Lazio in March 2024.

The goalie received a yellow card in the 64th minute of the encounter and authorities detected an unusual betting pattern surrounding the incident.

If found guilty, the Nigerian international risks a four-year ban from all football-related activities under Article 24 of the Italian Code of Sports Justice, as per Punch.

The code prohibits professional footballers from betting on official events organised by FIGC, UEFA, and FIFA.

More controversies for Okoye

In September last year, Okoye’s made the headlines when his Dutch model partner Jelicia Westhoff criticised him for disrespecting their relationship and her family.

Maduka Okoye seems to be struggling off the pitch.

Source: Getty Images

Westhoff aired her grievances on social media but soon backtracked, issuing an apology.

Amid unconfirmed rumours of emotional and physical abuse, Okoye firmly rejected the accusations.

Afrik-Foot reports that with his return to the national team, Okoye, who has not played any game this year, will look to put this latest issue behind him

Ikpeba berates current Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba has stated that the quality of players produced during his own era is far superior to that of the current generation.

The Olympic gold medalist said the current Super Eagles players would struggle to play at the National Stadium in Surulere due to the intense atmosphere created by the fans.

The 'Prince of Monaco ' disclosed that players in his era had to possess talent, passion, and quality.

The local football scene, according to the former Super Eagles forward, was filled with talented players who worked hard to stand out to earn a spot in the national team.

