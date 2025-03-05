Rwanda vs Nigeria is already getting the pre-match razzmatazz, with the fixture holding in Kigali on March 21

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named a 39-man provisional list ahead of the massive showdown

The squad would be cut to a final 23, and by the Franco-Malian tactician, would be faced with several options in all departments

The Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has released a 39-man shortlist for the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Chelle is made to contend with picking the best legs for the 'must win' fixtures, should he hope to reposition the team in the campaign.

The Franco-Malian tactician has infused experienced players with emerging talents and he is expected to trim the number to 23.

Predicting Nigeria's starting XI vs Rwanda

Goalkeeper

Stanley Nwabali, Maduka Okoye, Amas Obasogie, Adeleye Adebayo and Kayode Bankole are all expected to fight for the starting spot.

With his impressive performances at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Nwabali will likely man the post when Nigeria play the Amavubi in Kigali, as per The NFF.

Defenders

After Nigeria failed to keep a clean sheet in all four matches played so far in the qualifiers, the new manager is expected to name a strong defensive backline.

Al Kholood of Saudi star William Troost-Ekong is expected to be in the heart of the defence alongside Fulham star Calvin Bassey, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

Ola Aina and Bruno Onyemaechi are likely to be chosen to offer width and defensive stability.

It is also possible that Bright Osayi-Samuel gets the starting shirt, while Gabriel Osho, who has shown strong performances in France, could start as well.

Midfielders

The midfield position is exciting, but Wilfred Ndidi is expected to lead the pack from the defensive midfield position.

Chelle will love the physical presence of Raphael Onyedika and Alhasssan Yusuf Abdullahi to further provide defensive stability.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Frank Onyeka and while Alex Iwobi have shown creativity and flair and are good to the No.10 role.

Strikers

There are so many attacking options for Eric Chelle to choose from, but Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are the likely starting trio.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Boniface, Ahmed Musa and Moses Simon offer more attacking options from the bench.

The Super Eagles must get maximum points against Rwanda and Zimbabwe if they hope to remain in the race for the ticket.

Having failed to win any of their four matches played so far, the Super Eagles find themselves languishing in 5th position on the log with three points.

Rwanda, South Africa and Benin all have seven points each, meaning Nigeria can't afford to drop points anymore.

Ikpeba berates current Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba stated that the quality of players produced during his era is far superior to that of the current generation.

The 'Prince of Monaco' suggested that the current Super Eagles players would struggle to play at the National Stadium in Surulere.

Ikpeba also emphasised that most parents now enroll their children in football primarily for financial reasons.

