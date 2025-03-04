The Bafana Bafana of South Africa have released their preliminary squad for the March international break

South Africa will save Lesotho and Benin Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month

Hugo Broos's side are battling to pick that World Cup ticket ahead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the group

South Africa have released their preliminary squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier games scheduled for the March FIFA international window.

Bafana Bafana are drawn in Group C alongside the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Benin Republic and Rwanda to battle for one automatic ticket.

They are joint top of the group alongside Rwanda and Benin Republic, with all teams having seven points. Lesotho have five points, Nigeria have three, and Zimbabwe have two.

Nigeria have started the campaign poorly and find themselves bottom second and will hope to turn their campaign around to catch up with South Africa and others.

Nigeria drew 1-1 against Bafana Bafana when the two sides met in June 2024, one of the two matches legendary Finidi George managed before resigning.

Bafana Bafana’s preliminary list

According to SAFA, Hugo Broos has released a 37-man preliminary list for the games against neighbours Lesotho and West African opponents Benin Republic.

As noted by Afrik-Foot, there are six new faces, including TS Galaxy's duo of Samukelo Kabini and Khulekani Ndamane, Polokwane City’s Ndamulelo Maphangule, Orlando Pirates’ Deano Van Rooyen, Siphesihle Mkhize of Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch’s duo of Ashley Cupido and Thabo Moloisane.

There is also a return for Percy Tau, who has not played for Bafana Bafana since the 1-1 draw against Nigeria in the same qualifiers in June 2024, missing all of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport), Sage Stephens (Stellenbosch), Sipho Chaine (Pirates)

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (SuperSport), Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy), Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch), Rushwin Dortley (Chiefs), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Pirates), Aubrey Modiba (Sundowns), Deano van Rooyen (Pirates), Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB), Khuliso Mudau (Sundowns), Samukelo Kabini (TS Galaxy), Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch), Grant Kekana (Sundowns)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns), Jayden Adams (Sundowns), Bathusi Aubaas (Sundowns), Sinoxolo Kwayiba (Chippa), Ndamulelo Maphangule (Chippa), Luke Le Roux (Varnamo), Siphesihle Mkhize (Sekhukhune), Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City), Patrick Maswanganyi (Pirates), Relebohile Mofokeng (Pirates), Thalente Mbatha (Pirates), Thapelo Morena (Sundowns)

Forwards: Evidence Makgopa (Pirates), Devin Titus (Stellenbosch), Tshegofatso Mabasa (Pirates), Iqraam Rayners (Sundowns), Ashley Cupido (Stellenbosch), Elias Mokwana (Esperance), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Percy Tau (Qatar SC), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol)

South Africa will host Lesotho on March 21 before travelling to Abidjan, Ivory Coast, the adopted home of Benin Republic, to face the West African team.

Broos tips Nigeria to qualify

Legit.ng reported that South Africa head coach Hugo Broos tips Nigeria to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite being four points behind first in Group C.

The head coach admits surprise that the Eagles are close to the bottom of the group and believes their quality will help them turn it around during the March window.

