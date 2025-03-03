Former Super Eagles defender was one of Nigeria's greatest ever left-backs that played in European leagues

Taiwo shot to limelight as a youngster that represented Nigeria at the 2005 U20 AFCON and World Cup

The former Olympique Marseille defender has shared his thoughts about the greatest year of his career

Super Eagles legend Taye Taiwo has opened up on the best year of his career and explained how it was the transforming point of his life as a professional footballer.

Taiwo is one of the best ever Nigerian left-backs and played for top European clubs, including French side Olympique Marseille and Italian Serie A side AC Milan.

Taye Taiwo in action for Nigeria against Brazil during the 2005 World Youth Championship. Photo by Nadine Rupp/Bongarts.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by ANS, he shot to limelight as a youngster for the Nigerian U20 side Flying Eagles that represented the country at two tournaments on the continent and international stage in 2005.

He started alongside John Obi Mikel to win the U20 Africa Cup of Nations before finishing second at the 2005 FIFA U20 World Cup behind Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Taye Taiwo looks back on 2005

The former Super Eagles star has highlighted 2005 as the best year of his career, looking back with pride at the achievements of that year and how it shaped his career.

“It was an unforgettable year,” he told CAF Online. “I signed with Olympique de Marseille, my first club, then I won the U-20 AFCON and reached the final of a World Cup.

“It’s something that very few players experience. This team will always be special to me. The U-20 Africa Cup of Nations launched my career. I have incredible memories of it and a great sense of pride.

He was named the third best player at the U20 World Cup behind Mikel Obi and Messi. Prior to that, Nigeria won the U20 AFCON, which he described as a dream come true.

“It was a dream come true,” he said. “When I was a kid, I played barefoot in the streets of my neighbourhood, watching great players like Jay-Jay Okocha or Nwankwo Kanu on TV.

“I’ve always dreamed of wearing the national team’s jersey. Winning this title was a crucial step in my career. I knew it was an opportunity I couldn’t miss, and I gave everything to make the most of it.”

Taye Taiwo in action for Nigeria against Argentina in the final of the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup. Photo by Aris Messinis/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Among the players who starred for Nigeria at that tournament, Mikel Obi had the most successful career, winning the Premier League, Champions League, and AFCON as captain in 2013.

Olubayo Adefemi passed away in 2011 in a car accident. He was on his way to the airport as he was coming to Nigeria to finalise his wedding plans. Gift Atulewa passed away last year after an illness.

Taye Taiwo honoured in France

Legit.ng previously reported that Taye Taiwo was honoured in France as he was inducted into Olympique Marseille’s Hall of Fame for his outstanding career at the club.

He joined the French club as a youngster in 2005 from Nigerian Premier Football League side Lobi Stars and won all domestic trophies, including the Ligue 1 title.

