Stanley Nwabali returned to the goalpost for Chippa United and delivered an impressive performance in their draw against Richards Bay in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Saturday.

The Super Eagles star, who tragically lost both of his parents within two months, has been deeply affected by the loss, which has impacted his performances at the club level.

The former Katsina United is ready to be in goal as the Super Eagles prepare for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is poised to represent Nigeria in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo by: Issouf SANOGO.

Nwabali shines in South Africa

AFCON silver medallist Stanley Nwabali was outstanding for Chippa United in their 0-0 draw at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in the Premier Soccer League on Saturday per SNL.

According to SoccerNigeria, the 28-year-old stood tall denying the hosts, with key stops from Justice Figuareido, Moses Mthembu, Keegan Allan, and Ntlonelo Bomelo.

In a heartfelt message on X formerly Twitter, the former Lobi Stars player expressed his gratitude to his team while acknowledging the difficulty of healing from such a profound loss. He said:

Not been easy healing. Man of the Match and a clean sheet. All thanks to the team. We go again

The Super Eagles star last his mother on January 1, 2025, per Goal. He previously lost his father in November 2024.

Fans of the goalkeeper made their various reactions in the comments section.

@JackyJo4life wrote:

Congratulations our very own. One love from naija

@MaryJanem9551 said:

@ManUtd see keeper; he plays well in his national team Nigeria and is league South Africa u guys should remove Onana, Nwabali agent or management need to help him shine well, we need to go for the Europe league, his so good as keeper

@ProfMite added:

You're mentally STRONG. I give it to you. Pls keep soaring. I hope you surpass the status of Vince Enyeama. Our golden goalie. God bless you, man!

@Day_8_veed said:

Broo tell ur agent make en secure u better move to Europe . The world needs to see ur gift. Even if na conference league team.

Eric Chelle’s chances of securing points ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers rest in the hands of Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi.

Nwabali ready for World Cup qualifiers?

With Stanley Nwabali’s impressive form, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle can afford to relax in the goalkeeping department.

The former Wikki Tourists player has secured Chippa United's second clean sheet of the 2024/2025 season.

Nwabali also kept four clean sheets during the 2023 AFCON, including shutouts against Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Cameroon, and Angola, helping Nigeria reach the final for the first time in 11 years per CAF.

Nwabali's stellar performances are a significant boost and could solidify his spot in the goalkeeping lineup ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

With Francis Uzoho struggling for playing time at Omonia Nicosia and Maduka Okoye embroiled in a betting scandal at Udinese, Nwabali's rise comes at a crucial time for Chelle.

Chelle invites new goalkeeper

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is set to make notable adjustments in the goalkeeping department ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The 47-year-old is considering calling up Enosis Neon Paralimni of Cyprus Adebayo Adeleye.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper also previously represented the Super Eagles in May 2023, when he featured in the 3-2 victory against Sierra Leone.

