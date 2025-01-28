Eric Chelle is reportedly preparing his squad list for the upcoming crunch international fixtures

The new Super Eagles gaffer is expected to make tweaks and changes to the squad list set to be announced

A report of the Franco-Malian tactician eyeing the possibility of the inclusion of a new goalkeeper for the team has surfaced

New coach of the Super Eagles, Eric Chelle, is set to make notable adjustments to the Nigerian team’s squad list for the upcoming international window.

The 47-year-old, who was recently appointed manager of the Nigerian team following a lengthy search for a permanent manager, is reported to be drafting his squad list for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualification series.

Maduka Okoye reacts during the Serie A match between Parma and Udinese at Stadio Ennio Tardini on September 16, 2024. Image: Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Amid the flurry of adjustments set to be made to the team list, the goalkeeping department is expected to witness the biggest shake-up.

This shake-up is anticipated after shot-stopper Maduka Okoye suffered an injury to his wrist. The plight of the Udinese shot-stopper has been further complicated by reports linking him to a betting scandal in Italy.

As Okoye grapples with both his injury and the scandal, a list of potential goalkeepers that Coach Chelle is considering for a call-up has emerged.

Chelle lines up new goalkeeper for Super Eagles

According to a report courtesy of OwnGoalNigeria, the 47-year-old manager is now considering calling up Cyprus-based, Adebayo Adeleye, as a possible replacement for Okoye, who appears almost certain to be absent from the World Cup qualification fixtures.

Adeleye, who recently completed a transfer from Hapoel Jerusalem to Enosis Neon Paralimni, has been voted Player of the Week twice at his new club.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper also previously represented the Super Eagles in May 2023, when he featured in the 3-2 victory against Sierra Leone.

The former Hapoel Jerusalem goalkeeper, per the report, appears to be the best bet to provide cover for the reliable hands of Stanley Nwabali.

The Super Eagles, recently drawn in Group C for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), will face crucial qualification fixtures against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in their next round of matches.

Currently sitting fifth in Group C after failing to secure a win in their first four qualification matches, according to data from Fotmob, the Super Eagles face an uphill battle in their quest to qualify.

Super Eagles get tricky AFCON draw

Legit.ng in another report detailed that the Super Eagles of Nigeria were handed a tricky group at the recently conducted AFCON draw.

The three-time Cup of Nations winners, although seeded in the first pot, were drawn against Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

The Super Eagles boast quite an advantage over the Tunisian national team as well as the Taifa Stars of Tanzania. However, the Cranes of Uganda, quite surprisingly, have a better head-to-head record over the Super Eagles.

In the eight meetings between both sides, Nigeria has lost four times, won two, and drawn two. The Uganda national team, however, has not recorded a victory against Nigeria in recent years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng