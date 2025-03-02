Arsenal regret passing on the chance to sign a world-class striker in January after their Premier League title challenge crashed

Mikel Arteta's side will now pursue Newcastle's Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko this summer

Alongside a striker, Arsenal also aim to sign a new midfielder and goalkeeper this summer

Arsenal’s failure to sign a striker during the January transfer window has come back to haunt them, as injuries have left Mikel Arteta without a recognised centre-forward at a crucial stage of the season.

The Gunners have seen their Premier League title ambitions fade drastically with the North London club now 13 points behind table-toppers Liverpool with 10 games until the end of the season.

Reports from Tribal Football suggest that Arsenal passed on the opportunity to sign Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins for £60 million, a decision that has significantly affected their Premier League title challenge.

Arteta was eager to secure Watkins' services, but Arsenal’s board blocked the move due to financial concerns.

Now, with their attacking options severely depleted, the North London club are set to make amends in the summer by splashing big on a new centre-forward.

Two world-class strikers on Arsenal’s radar

With their focus now shifting towards the summer transfer window, Arsenal have identified two marquee strikers as top targets—Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, The Athletic reports.

Swedish international Isak has been in fine form for Newcastle, impressing with his pace, technical ability, and clinical finishing.

At just 24, Isak is seen as a long-term solution to Arsenal’s striking woes. However, Newcastle’s high valuation and reluctance to sell to a direct Premier League rival could make negotiations difficult.

On the other hand, Sesko has been making waves in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig.

At 20 years old, the young Slovenian forward is regarded as one of Europe’s most promising strikers, combining physicality with a natural eye for goal.

Sesko’s potential fits Arsenal’s transfer strategy of investing in young talents who can develop into world-class players.

More summer reinforcements on the way

Beyond signing a striker, Arsenal are also looking to strengthen other key areas of the squad.

Arteta reportedly wants to bring in a new midfielder and a goalkeeper to enhance squad depth and maintain their competitiveness across multiple competitions.

The upcoming transfer window will be crucial for Arsenal, especially after the January window misstep that may have cost them a shot at the Premier League title.

With Arteta determined to improve the squad, the Gunners are set to invest heavily to ensure they have the firepower needed to compete at the highest level next season.

Arteta gives up on Premier League title

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arteta has admitted that his Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League this season are slipping away after another disappointing result.

A goalless draw against Nottingham Forest saw the Gunners fall further behind league leaders Liverpool, who now hold a commanding 13-point lead.

Arsenal’s recent struggles, compounded by an ongoing injury crisis, have left Arteta looking toward a different challenge, the UEFA Champions League.

