Victor Osimhen has named his ultimate Super Eagles 5-a-side team, leaving out Nigeria legend Nwankwo Kanu

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Rashidi Yekini, and Vincent Enyeama make the list of Nigerian legends in Osimhen’s list

Okocha and Yekini were part of Nigeria’s AFCON winning squad in 1994 while Enyeama won the trophy in 2013

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has sparked debate among football fans after disclosing his ultimate Super Eagles 5-A-side team, surprisingly leaving out Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu.

In a recent video shared on the Super Eagles’ social media platform, Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, named his preferred squad, including some of Nigeria’s most iconic football figures.

Victor Osimhen is Nigeria's joint-second all-time leading scorer with 23 goals. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen recently etched his name into Nigerian football history by becoming the Super Eagles' joint-second all-time leading scorer, equalling Segun Odegbami's record.

The 26-year-old Galatasaray forward reached the milestone in November 2024, when he scored his 23rd goal for Nigeria in a critical 1-1 draw against Benin Republic in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Osimhen stirred a bit of controversy after revealing his ultimate 5-a-side with Kanu arguably the biggest name left out of the Nigeria forward’s pick.

Osimhen’s ultimate Super Eagles 5-A-Side selection

Vincent Enyeama – One of Nigeria’s greatest goalkeepers, known for his shot-stopping abilities and leadership on the pitch.

Joseph Yobo & Kenneth Omeruo – A solid defensive duo, with Yobo’s experience and Omeruo’s resilience making them formidable at the back.

Jay-Jay Okocha – A creative midfield maestro, known for his dribbling skills and flair, adding playmaking brilliance to the team.

Rashidi Yekini – The late Nigerian legend and all-time top scorer for the Super Eagles, providing a lethal goal-scoring presence up front.

Osimhen’s selections reflect a mix of defensive solidity, attacking prowess, and creative midfield play, showing his deep appreciation for Nigerian football history.

Why Kanu was left out

Kanu, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated footballers, is best known for his time at Arsenal, Ajax, and his pivotal role in Nigeria’s 1996 Olympic gold medal win.

Nwankwo Kanu never won the AFCON, and most surprisingly, he did not score a goal at the tournament in 27 matches. Photo by Quinn Rooney

Source: Getty Images

Despite his legendary status, Osimhen did not include the former Arsenal forward in his selection, sparking reactions from fans.

While Osimhen did not provide a direct reason for omitting Kanu, his choices suggest a preference for players with different skill sets.

Yekini’s clinical finishing and Okocha’s playmaking abilities may have edged Kanu out of the lineup.

Additionally, Osimhen’s generation might have stronger emotional ties to players they watched growing up, influencing his decision.

