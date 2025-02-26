Ademola Lookman has become the third Nigerian player to score five goals in a single UEFA Champions League season

Obafemi Martins first set the record with Inter Milan in 2004/05, followed by Victor Osimhen with Napoli in 2022/23

Lookman’s performances for Atalanta in 2024/25 have placed him alongside Nigerian football greats in European competition

Nigerian footballers have continuously made significant contributions in Europe's most prestigious club competition, the UEFA Champions League.

The Champions League has served as a platform for Super Eagles players to showcase their talent, resilience, and goal-scoring prowess.

Ademola Lookman is Atalanta's leading goalscorer this season with 17 goals and seven assists in all competitions. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

Ademola Lookman was the latest star to etch his name in history by becoming the third Nigerian player to score five goals in a single UEFA Champions League campaign.

The Atalanta forward’s remarkable form in the 2024/25 season has seen him equal the record set by Obafemi Martins in 2004/05 and Victor Osimhen in 2022/23.

Lookman’s achievement places him among an elite group of Nigerian stars who have left their mark on Europe’s biggest club competition

Obafemi Martins' breakthrough season (2004/05)

The first Nigerian to set this record, Obafemi Martins, was a key figure in Inter Milan’s attack during the 2004/05 UEFA Champions League season.

At just 20 years old, Martins displayed his blistering pace and clinical finishing to help Inter progress in the competition.

According to Transfermarkt, the Nigerian forward scored five crucial goals, including strikes against top European sides, solidifying his reputation as one of Nigeria’s most promising young strikers.

Martins’ performances in that campaign helped pave the way for other Nigerian forwards to make their mark in Europe’s elite competition.

Victor Osimhen’s historic run (2022/23)

Almost two decades later, Victor Osimhen matched Martins' record during the 2022/23 season with Napoli.

The Super Eagles striker was a driving force behind Napoli’s deep run in the competition, as they reached the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Osimhen's goals were vital, including a brace in the knockout rounds that propelled Napoli to the latter stages.

His physical dominance, aerial ability, and goal-scoring instincts cemented his place as one of Europe’s top strikers, making him one of Nigeria’s biggest footballing exports.

Lookman’s record-equalling campaign (2024/25)

Now, Lookman has joined this illustrious list with his five-goal tally in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season.

Ademola Lookman scored five goals in the UEFA Champions League for Atalanta this season. Photo by Gabriele Maltinti

Source: Getty Images

The reigning CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner has been a standout performer for Atalanta, delivering match-winning performances and proving his worth against some of Europe’s toughest opponents.

Lookman’s five goals have played a pivotal role in Atalanta’s impressive run in the group phase of the competition, but they were eventually knocked out in the playoffs by Club Brugge.

Lookman’s achievement highlights the increasing influence of Nigerian players on the European stage and strengthens his case as one of the country’s most exciting talents.

Premier League club contact Atalanta for Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Liverpool have initiated contact with Atalanta over a potential summer move for 27-year-old Nigerian international Ademola Lookman from the Serie A club.

The Super Eagles winger, who played a crucial role in Atalanta’s 2023/24 UEFA Europa League triumph, is attracting serious interest from top Premier League clubs, with Arsenal also reportedly in the mix.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng