Eric Chelle has beckoned on Nigerian football legends to motivate the Super Eagles ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria faces Rwanda on March 21 and Zimbabwe on March 25, with both games seen as must-wins for the Super Eagles

Chelle is finalising his squad, combining home-based players with European stars for the decisive matches

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is turning to Nigerian football legends Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, and others to inspire his team as they prepare for the resumption of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

With Nigeria currently sitting fifth in Group C with just three points from four matches, the upcoming games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe are must-win encounters to revive any qualification hopes.

Eric Chelle is seeking the help of some Super Eagles legends ahead of Nigeria's crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

According to FIFA.com, the Super Eagles are yet to win any match in the qualifiers after managing three draws and one defeat against Benin.

Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin occupy the top three spots with all teams having seven points respectively, four points ahead of the Super Eagles.

Chelle seek legends support ahead of crucial games

Chelle recently paid a working visit to Nigerian players based in Europe, ensuring they are mentally and physically prepared for the challenge ahead.

However, the 47-year-old Malian tactician believes that bringing in former Super Eagles stars like Okocha and Kanu to share their experiences and wisdom will provide an extra boost.

“I have invited Nigerian legends to join us in this battle and I’m happy that they have accepted,” Chelle said.

“I want to assure Nigerians that we are going to have a good preparation for the matches, and we will do whatever it takes to be back on track.”.

Chelle also emphasised the importance of proper preparation, reassuring fans that the team is committed to getting back on track and reclaiming their spot as group contenders.

The role of Nigerian football legends

With the likes of Okocha, Kanu, and other ex-Super Eagles icons lending their support, the Super Eagles players will gain firsthand insight into what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

These legends have experienced the pressures of World Cup qualifiers before and understand what it means to wear the green and white jersey on the biggest stage.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) is also backing this initiative, recognising that the presence of respected football figures could inspire the current squad to give their best performance.

Chelle wants Premier League duo back

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelle has taken steps to bring back Premier League duo Paul Onuachu and Joe Aribo into the Super Eagles squad ahead of the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The 47-year-old Malian will face his first major test as Nigeria’s coach when the team plays against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March.

Determined to strengthen the squad, Chelle recently travelled across Europe to meet with Nigerian players, discussing his strategies and expectations for the upcoming matches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng