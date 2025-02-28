Manchester United are scouting young Spanish goalkeeper Joan Garcia as a potential replacement for Andre Onana

Espanyol may be open to selling Garcia but will demand full payment from the Red Devils for the young goalkeeper

Man United face stiff competition from Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester City for Garcia’s signature

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a new goalkeeper following a season of inconsistent performances from Andre Onana.

The Old Trafford club has set its sights on Espanyol’s 23-year-old shot-stopper Joan Garcia, who has been in fine form in La Liga in recent seasons.

Manchester United are reportedly fed up with Andre Onana and are considering signing a new goalkeeper next summer. Photo by James Gill

Source: Getty Images

Onana’s reign at Manchester United has been far from smooth as the Cameroonian goalkeeper, who arrived from Inter Milan with high expectations, has struggled with costly mistakes.

According to The Peoples Person, Onana rushed off his line to meet a Patrick Dorgu pass against Ipswich Town on Wednesday night, which was a poor mistake. Unknown to Dorgu, the pass caught Onana off guard, allowing Jaden Philogene an easy tap-in.

With Man United leading 2-1, the Cameroonian goalie made another mistake, enabling Philogene's attempted cross to go past him and into the net.

His performances have led to increased scrutiny, with fans and pundits questioning his reliability. As a result, the Red Devils are considering a change in goal to reinforce their defensive stability.

Man United eyes Onana’s replacement

Espanyol’s Joan Garcia has emerged as one of the brightest young goalkeepers in European football.

Joan Garcia has emerged as Manchester United's first choice goalkeeper to replace Andre Onana next season. Photo by Pedro Salado

Source: Getty Images

Garcia’s agility, shot-stopping ability, and composure under pressure have attracted interest from top clubs, including Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain, SPORT reports.

Despite Barcelona’s interest, Espanyol are reluctant to sell to their city rivals, making a move to the Premier League more feasible.

Garcia has a €30 million release clause in his contract, but Espanyol’s sporting director, Fran Garagarza, has hinted that the club might be willing to accept a lower fee—unless Barcelona come knocking.

This situation presents a potential opportunity for Manchester United to make a move without having to meet the full clause.

Man United face competition for Garcia

While Manchester United are strongly considering Garcia, they are not alone in the race.

Other clubs across Europe see the young Spaniard as a long-term investment.

If the Red Devils decide to push forward with an offer, they will likely need to act quickly to avoid losing him to a competitor.

Man United’s pursuit of Garcia signals their commitment to finding a stable and long-term solution between the posts. Whether they succeed in landing him remains to be seen, but it is clear that Onana’s position as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper is under threat.

Andre Onana told to leave Manchester United

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cameroonian coach Adam Poumie has urged Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana to leave the club at the end of the season.

Despite the negative reactions, the tactician reiterated that Onana remains Cameroon’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The coach expressed belief that the goalkeeper’s current struggles at Manchester United are temporary and said Onana will continue to have the full backing of both the national team and the people of Cameroon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng