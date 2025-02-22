Andre Onana told to take Man United decision as Cameroonian coach sends urgent message to goalkeeper

The Manchester goalkeeper has been advised to leave the struggling team at the end of the 2024/25 English Premier League season

Cameroonian coach Adam Poumie has described Andre Onana as one of the best players in the world

Onana conceded two first-half goals against Everton in Manchester United during their encounter on Saturday afternoon

Cameroonian coach Adam Poumie has urged Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana to leave the club at the end of the season.

Despite the negative reactions, the tactician reiterated that Onana remains Cameroon’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Onana has made 63 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils since joining from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023 on a five-year contract.

Manchester United are currently in 15th place, with 6 wins, 6 draws, and 12 losses.

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana is getting the support he needs from his fans in Central Africa. Photo by: Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

Full support for Onana

The coach expressed belief that the goalkeeper’s current struggles at Manchester United are temporary.

The trained journalist said Onana will continue to have the full backing of both the national team and the people of Cameroon.

He told Legit.ng:

“If Onana leaves Manchester United today, he will he can regain lot of confidence.

“In Cameroon, the people do not hate him and he remain the number one goalkeeper of the national team.

“The people will continue to bring him all our support of Cameroonian people

Onana made his debut for Cameroon in a 2–1 friendly victory over Gabon in September 2016.

He also played in the third-place match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against Burkina Faso per BBC.

Andre Onana has been applauded by Cameroonian fans following his performance on the African continent. Photo by: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto.

Source: Getty Images

Man United struggles temporary

Poumie said Cameroonians always blamed Onana whenever his club faced difficulties.

He reassured the public that Onana’s quality is unquestioned.

He added:

"As you know, Cameroonian people can be very critical of players, often blaming them for every issue in the sport.

"Onana, the first-choice goalkeeper for the Cameroon national team, is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and we should never doubt his quality.

"Cameroon is a country with a strong tradition of producing great goalkeepers, and Onana is a prime example of that.

"I believe he's simply going through a tough moment with his team, Manchester United.

He has conceded 45 goals throughout the season in various competitions per Transfermarket.

Onana had agreed to personal terms with Premier League club Manchester United for a five-year contract in July 2023 per Eurosports.

Manchester United officially confirmed the transfer on July 20, with an initial fee of £43.8 million paid to Inter for Onana, plus a potential £3.4 million in add-ons. This move reunited Onana with his former Ajax coach, Erik ten Hag.

Van Der Sar backs Onana

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar has publicly expressed his support for Cameroonian goalkeeper Onana to succeed at Old Trafford.

The Dutch legend encouraged Onana to maintain confidence in his goalkeeping skills.

He reassured fans that he would make significant improvements with their constant support.

Source: Legit.ng