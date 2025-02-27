Javier Dorado, a Champions League-winning defender with Real Madrid, has passed away at 48 after battling cancer

The Spaniard played for Real Madrid, lifting the UCL trophy in 2000 before continuing his career at other Spanish clubs

Dorado underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2024 but ultimately succumbed to the illness

Former Real Madrid defender Javier Dorado has tragically passed away at the age of 48 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

The Spanish defender, who emerged from Real Madrid’s academy, made his senior debut in 1999 and played a crucial role in the club’s UEFA Champions League-winning campaign in 2000.

Dorado was part of the Real Madrid squad that overcame Manchester United in the quarter-finals and went on to lift the prestigious trophy.

However, with Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos occupying the left-back position, the Spaniard found it difficult to secure a regular place in the starting line-up.

Dorado was loaned out to UD Salamanca and Sporting Gijon before making a permanent move to Rayo Vallecano in 2002.

The 48-year-old defender’s career in Spanish football spanned several clubs, including Mallorca and Atletico Baleares, before he eventually retired in 2012 at the age of 35.

A brave battle against cancer

Dorado’s health struggles began in 2022 when he was diagnosed with cancer, Daily Mirror reports.

The retired defender underwent an intense treatment regimen, including a bone marrow transplant at the Son Espases Hospital in Mallorca in May 2024.

Despite Dorado’s resilience and efforts to overcome the illness, he ultimately lost his battle, leaving the Spanish football community in mourning.

Shortly before his passing, Dorado spoke openly about his fight against the disease, expressing his hope for peace after years of struggle.

Real Madrid pays tribute to their former star Dorado

Real Madrid, where Dorado began his professional career, released an emotional statement expressing the club’s condolences to the defender’s family and loved ones.

The club honoured the Spaniard’s contributions to their history, particularly his role in winning the club’s eighth European Cup title.

"Real Madrid C. F., its president and Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the passing of Javier Dorado, Real Madrid academy graduate and first-team player for our club in 1999 and 2000.

Real Madrid extends its condolences and love to his family, teammates, and loved ones, as well as all the clubs he has played for. Over the course of two seasons in Real Madrid colours, Javier Dorado won one European Cup, La Octava in Paris (2000). May he rest in peace."

Dorado’s passing marks the loss of a dedicated footballer who left his mark on Spanish football.

