Chelsea star Cole Palmer’s stocks have been on the rise since joining the London club in the summer of 2023

Palmer has earned praises for his football, while some rival fans attempted to get back at him with his facial looks

The former Manchester City star has surprisingly beaten Cristiano Ronaldo and Jude Bellingham to an award

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham and other top stars to an award voted for by British football fans.

Palmer’s stocks have been on the rise since he made the daring move to leave his boyhood club, Manchester City and joined rivals Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

Cole Palmer looks dejectedly after Chelsea beat Southampton 4-0. Photo by Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

He has been one of the best players in the Premier League since then, scooping multiple awards, including the Premier League’s Young Player of the Year last season.

He has continued in his strides under new manager Enzo Maresca, even though his form has dipped lately since December, raising concern among the Blues fans.

As noted by Premier League on X, he sent a message to the fans that he would be back after his poor outing during Chelsea's 4-0 win over relegation-threatened Southampton.

Palmer beats Ronaldo to unique award

According to Daily Star, Palmer has been named the most attractive footballer by the British audience, ahead of top stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham.

The survey conducted by SlotZilla asked 2,500 British adults to rank the most attractive players based on facial features, physique, charisma, and personal style.

Palmer won 19% of the votes, with Real Madrid star Bellingham coming second with 17%, while Grealish finished third with 15%, and Ronaldo finished a distant eighth with 6%.

Full list

1 - Cole Palmer (Chelsea & England) – 19%

2 - Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid & England) – 17%

3 - Jack Grealish (Manchester City & England) – 15%

4 - Declan Rice (Arsenal & England) – 12%

5 - Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool & England) – 10%

6 - Bukayo Saka (Arsenal & England) – 8%

7 - Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa & England) – 7%

8 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr & Portugal) – 6%

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Al-Nassr against Al Wehda. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

9 - Erling Haaland (Manchester City & Norway) – 4%

10 - Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid & France) – 2%

The survey organisers noted that Palmer's breakout season, and his effortless confidence and charm, saw him resonate strongly with younger demographics.

“Footballers have long been cultural icons, and our survey highlights how public perception evolves over time. Cole Palmer’s rise to the top reflects not only his success on the pitch but also his growing status as a fan favourite,” a spokesperson for the survey said.

In other news, Palmer’s impressive 2024 has earned him two awards at the London Football Awards - the Premier League Player of the Year and goal of the year for his free kick against Brighton.

Ola Aina snubs Palmer

Legit.ng previously reported that Ola Aina subbed Palmer when naming the best player in the Premier League this season, picking an Arsenal star instead.

The Nottingham Forest and Super Eagles defender named Bukayo Saka the best in the English top-flight, even ahead of Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah.

