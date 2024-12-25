There is an ongoing social media debate on who the best player in the English Premier League is

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has shared his thoughts on the debate and made it more controversial

The Nottingham Forest defender ignored the two popular choices, Mohamed Salah and Cole Palmer

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina has shared his thoughts on the raging social media debate about who is currently the best player in the English Premier League.

Fans on social media have begun pitching players against each other and arguing who the best player in the English top flight is, with each club's fans siding with their top stars.

Ola Aina competes for the ball against Bukayo Saka during Arsenal's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Kevin De Bruyne was the best player in the league for many years, but with age catching up with him and his influence waning due to multiple injuries, it's time to have another top star.

Aina names PL’s best player

Speaking on Filthy Fellas Podcast, Aina has named Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka as the best player in the English league, heating up the conversations on social media.

“He just does it every game, every game. Yeah - Saka,” he said.

“Mo Salah is up there,” he added.

Saka has been one of Arsenal and England’s best players for many years, but his lack of trophies at the Emirates Stadium has made some fans water down his impact.

Despite advancing in age, Salah has maintained his fitness level and performance. As noted by PL stats, he is the first player to hit double digits in goals and assists before Christmas, with 15 goals and 11 assists.

Other players who have been pushed as the face of the league are the Player and Young Player of the Year last season, Manchester City academy stars Phil Foden and Cole Palmer.

