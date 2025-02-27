FIFA has placed a ban on Pyramids FC for failing to secure documentation for Nigerian player Tolulope Samuel Ojo

The Egyptian club will be unable to register new players, potentially affecting their Premier League title bid

Other Egyptian clubs, including Ismaily and Pharco, are also facing similar FIFA sanctions

Egyptian Premier League leaders Pyramids FC have been hit with a transfer ban by FIFA following their failure to secure an electronic passport for Nigerian youth international Tolulope Samuel Ojo.

This administrative oversight has placed the club on FIFA’s sanction list, preventing them from registering new players until the issue is resolved.

Walid El Karti of Pyramids FC celebrate with teammate after score first goal during the Egypt Cup final match between Al Ahly SC and Pyramids FC. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The ban comes at a critical time for Pyramids FC, who are leading the Egyptian Premier League and were looking to reinforce their squad ahead of the next phase of the season.

However, unless they comply with FIFA regulations, their title ambitions could suffer.

The dispute stems from Pyramids FC’s failure to obtain the necessary electronic passport for Tolulope Samuel Ojo, a young Nigerian footballer currently on loan at El Gouna, Pulse Sports reports.

FIFA regulations require clubs to complete proper documentation for international transfers, and any failure to comply can lead to serious consequences.

With the football governing body stepping in to enforce compliance, Pyramids FC now faces an urgent task of resolving the situation to avoid long-term damage.

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) is also expected to intervene, as multiple Egyptian clubs have recently faced similar sanctions.

Impact on Pyramids FC’s title ambitions

Pyramids FC currently sit at the top of the Egyptian Premier League, and the timing of this ban could prove costly.

Percy Tau of Al Ahly SC battle for possession with players of Pyramids FC during the Egypt Cup final match between Al Ahly SC and Pyramids FC. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Without the ability to sign new players in the upcoming transfer window, their squad depth may be tested in crucial fixtures.

Other clubs in Egypt, such as Pharco, Ismaily, Eastern Company, and Aswan SC, have also been placed under FIFA transfer bans for various administrative and financial issues.

The EFA will be keen to address these growing concerns to ensure Egyptian teams remain competitive on the international stage.

FIFA’s strict stance on club compliance

Pyramids FC is not the first club to face FIFA sanctions for regulatory failures.

Several other teams worldwide have been penalised for failing to meet FIFA’s documentation and payment obligations. Some notable examples include:

Barcelona (Spain): Sanctioned for violating transfer rules related to signing underage players.

Chelsea (England): Faced a transfer ban due to breaches in signing youth players.

Al Ahli (Saudi Arabia): Recently hit with a transfer ban over unpaid dues to a former player.

As FIFA continues to enforce its regulations strictly, clubs must ensure compliance to avoid severe penalties.

Pyramids FC now faces a race against time to resolve the situation and lift the ban before it significantly impacts their season.

Source: Legit.ng