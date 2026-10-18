Gombe State released ₦149.2 million to help 28,284 vulnerable women buy Dangote Refinery shares

Each woman will receive 20 shares through a partnership between the state government and the Aliko Dangote Foundation

The initiative is part of Dangote’s plan to support up to two million vulnerable Nigerian women

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

At least 28,284 vulnerable women in Gombe State are set to become shareholders in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery following the release of ₦149.2 million by the state government to purchase shares on their behalf.

The initiative, backed by the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), will provide each beneficiary with 20 shares in Africa's largest oil refinery, offering thousands of low-income women an opportunity to participate in one of Nigeria's biggest industrial investments.

Aliko Dangote Foundation partners with Gombe to acquire refinery shares for over 28,000 women Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya approved the counterpart funding as part of a partnership designed to promote women's economic empowerment and long-term financial security.

The governor's spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, disclosed the development in a statement on Thursday.

How the share distribution will work

Under the arrangement, the Gombe State Government will purchase 10 shares for each beneficiary, while the Aliko Dangote Foundation will provide another 10 shares at no cost.

This means each woman will receive 20 shares valued at ₦10,500, based on the refinery's offer price of ₦525 per share.

The programme will cover approximately 565,680 shares, benefiting women across Gombe's 11 local government areas.

A committee comprising representatives from the ministries of Finance and Economic Development, Women Affairs and Social Development, and Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction will oversee implementation.

The foundation said the initiative would help vulnerable women build financial assets and improve their households' economic prospects, Billionaires Africa reported.

Dangote targets two million vulnerable women

The Gombe partnership forms part of a broader empowerment programme through which billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote hopes to support up to two million vulnerable Nigerian women.

The intended beneficiaries include widows, women affected by conflicts and others facing significant economic hardship.

Earlier in October, the foundation reportedly earmarked ₦40 billion to match share purchases by vulnerable women and students participating in the refinery's initial public offering (IPO).

Under the arrangement, participating state governments fund an initial allocation of shares, while the foundation contributes additional holdings.

The initiative seeks to encourage long-term savings and introduce more Nigerians to equity ownership.

Dangote refinery IPO attracts strong interest

The empowerment programme comes as Dangote Petroleum Refinery moves to raise approximately ₦2.15 trillion through the sale of 4.1 billion shares at ₦525 each.

The offer, described as Nigeria's largest IPO, opened on September 14 and was initially scheduled to close on October 13 before being extended to October 27, 2026.

Dangote has also announced that investors applying for shares worth ₦50,000 or less will receive priority during allotment, potentially widening participation among small investors.

He claimed investor demand had exceeded the offer target by three to four times, although independently verified subscription figures have not been released.

What the investment means for beneficiaries

The refinery reportedly recorded approximately $4.7 billion in profit during the first nine months of 2026.

More vulnerable Nigerian women to receive free Dangote Refinery shares. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Dangote, who owns about 92% of the Lekki-based refinery, has positioned the public offering as an opportunity for Nigerians to participate in the company's ownership.

For the Gombe beneficiaries, the shares could provide a foundation for long-term wealth creation, although their future value and any dividend payments will depend on the refinery's performance.

The initiative represents a shift from conventional financial assistance towards asset ownership, potentially giving thousands of vulnerable women a lasting stake in Nigeria's industrial economy.

Dangote prioritises investors with N50,000 or below

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Group, has announced that investors applying for N50,000 or less will receive priority in the Dangote Refinery's initial public offering (IPO).

He disclosed this during the final leg of the refinery's nationwide IPO roadshow in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where investors, business leaders, financial market experts and other stakeholders gathered to discuss the share sale.

Source: Legit.ng