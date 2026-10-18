An Atletico Madrid insider criticised Ademola Lookman after the Super Eagles winger was substituted at half-time for the second game in a row in La Liga

Lookman has managed only two goal involvements in 11 appearances across all competitions for Atletico Madrid this season

The 2024 African Footballer of the Year has also struggled to make an impact in Nigeria's recent AFCON qualifying matches

Atletico Madrid insider Sergio Picos has launched a sharp public critique of Ademola Lookman after the Nigerian forward was hauled off at the break for the second consecutive La Liga match, raising fresh concerns about the winger's form at the Spanish capital club.

Atletico defeated Espanyol 1-0 at the RCDE Stadium on Saturday in their matchday nine fixture, but Lookman played no part in the winning moment.

Ademola Lookman has been disappointing for Atletico Madrid after being substituted at half-time for the second consecutive game in the Spanish top flight. Photo by Europa Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

Manager Diego Simeone replaced the Super Eagles winger with fellow forward Julián Alvarez at half-time, and the Argentina international went on to assist Álex Baena's 89th-minute winner.

Picos's harsh verdict on Lookman

Writing in his player ratings for AS, Picos held little back in his assessment of the 2024 African Footballer of the Year, pointing to a visible lack of confidence and energy in how Lookman is approaching his role.

"He's not there. He had the opportunity in the starting eleven, but he doesn't look confident taking on defenders," Picos wrote.

"He also lacks dynamism and movement that could offer his team an outlet. He was very subdued in the first half again before being substituted. He needs to improve."

The criticism lands at a difficult moment for Lookman, who has started eight of Atletico's 11 matches across all competitions this season, clocking 600 minutes on the pitch.

Despite that significant playing time, the Nigerian winger has contributed just two goal involvements across those appearances. per Transfermarkt.

Lookman's struggles extend to international duty

Lookman's poor run of form is not limited to club football.

The 27-year-old forward also failed to score during Nigeria's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign last month, coming away goalless from matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

For a player who lit up European football last season and became the standout African performer of 2024, the drop in output has been stark.

Lookman's trademark directness and ability to beat defenders, qualities that earned him widespread admiration, have been notably absent in the early weeks of the current campaign.

Simeone's decision to withdraw him at half-time in back-to-back La Liga games suggests the Argentine coach is yet to see the version of Lookman that dazzled at Atalanta.

The arrival of Alvarez, who proved his worth with a decisive assist against Espanyol, only adds to the pressure on the Nigerian international to rediscover the form that made him one of Africa's most coveted attackers.

Why Simeone subbed Lookman off at half-time

Legit.ng previously reported about why Diego Simeone substituted Lookman at half-time during Atletico Madrid’s win over Espanyol.

Lookman had scored against Manchester United days earlier, but finished with the lowest rating among the starting players against Espanyol. What prompted Simeone to replace him so soon?

Source: Legit.ng