Chef Chi broke her long social media silence with a striking collage of food content on her Instagram page

Davido was the first to comment on his wife's post, leaving a cheeky remark that got fans buzzing

Fans flooded the comments section with hunger-fuelled reactions to Chef Chi's impressive spread

Chioma Rowland, popularly known as Chef Chi and wife of music superstar Davido, has made a proper return to Instagram with a post that left her followers salivating.

The mother of two had stepped away from social media for an extended period following the tragic passing of her son, Ifeanyi.

Reactions as Chef Chi returns to Instagram with mouth-watering food content. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

She came back to the platform a few weeks ago but had largely kept a low profile, posting sparingly.

That changed on Sunday, 18 October 2026, when Chef Chi shared a vibrant collage on her Instagram page showcasing an impressive array of dishes and ingredients.

The spread included banana bread, strawberry banana bread, rice, fruit salad, chicken, raw meat, fish, and spaghetti, giving followers a full glimpse into her culinary world.

Chef Chi returns to Instagram with food collage, fans drool. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido drops a cheeky comment

Her husband did not waste any time responding. The singer jumped into the comments as the very first person to react, writing simply: "Well, we are waiting," a line that drew laughs and sparked further engagement from fans across the post.

Here is the Instagram post of the chef as fans reacted to it:

Fans react to Chef Chi's comeback post

The comment section quickly filled up with warm and entertaining responses from followers who were clearly thrilled to see more of Chef Chi online.

@yhemo_lee wrote:

"Na why baddest Dey pump for kpari be this oh "

@queenmercyatang commented:

"This banana bread is on another level."

@iamsegxy said:

"D one & only certified Chef… Everywhere yum -yum.. It's plennnnnnnty.. Food wey go Harvard."

@urielmusicstar shared:

"Pls my plate is ready Chi…. Ellooo only me can finish one chicken."

@ampitanmoyinoluwa wrote:

"I love you die i love you so much, Chioma. Thank you for making us happy this evening. Thanks for posting."

@callme_excellency added:

"Enjoyment wan finish OBO"

Davido gushes over his wife, Chioma

Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido recently gave fans another glimpse into his relationship with his wife, Chioma Adeleke, after sharing a video of her on his Instagram story on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

In the clip, Chioma showed off her bone-straight hairstyle while admiring herself, prompting a sweet reaction from her husband. Davido gushed over Chioma as he shared the moment with his followers.

Source: Legit.ng