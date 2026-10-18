Egg prices showed signs of easing as food inflation fell in September, but annual food inflation remained high at 19.59 per cent

Market estimates put Jigawa’s egg prices highest among 26 states, while Jos prices were about ₦5,500 per crate

High feed, transport and replacement-bird costs continue to keep egg prices elevated for Nigerian households

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Egg prices are showing signs of easing across parts of Nigeria following months of rising costs, offering some relief to households struggling with expensive food items.

However, fresh market findings reveal significant price differences across states, with consumers in some locations paying considerably more for a crate of eggs than those elsewhere.

Dealers release new prices for eggs as rates drop nationwide. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

An analysis of market surveys and inflation data between August and September 2026 suggests that egg prices experienced downward pressure, although the reductions were neither uniform nor sufficient to reverse earlier increases.

The development comes as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported a decline in food prices in September, identifying eggs among commodities contributing to the slowdown.

Egg prices ease as food inflation declines

According to the NBS September 2026 Consumer Price Index report, food inflation declined by 1.55 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

However, annual food inflation remained elevated at 19.59 per cent, highlighting the persistent pressure on household budgets.

The bureau identified eggs, rice, maize flour, onions and palm oil among food items contributing to the monthly decline.

The figures suggest improving conditions for consumers, although the NBS inflation report does not establish the precise nationwide reduction in egg prices between August and September.

Earlier official data showed that the average price of a crate of 30 eggs declined from ₦6,263.92 in March to ₦6,143.11 in April before rising marginally to ₦6,149.18 in May.

This represented an overall decline of approximately 1.83 per cent between March and May.

How much did eggs cost in August and September?

Market surveys indicate that egg prices remained relatively high in August despite signs of easing in some locations.

A News Agency of Nigeria survey published on August 4 showed that a crate of eggs sold for between ₦5,700 and ₦6,500 in Lagos.

Traders disclosed that similar crates had sold for approximately ₦5,000 to ₦5,200 earlier in 2026.

This indicates that households were still paying substantially more than at the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, a September market report placed the price of a crate of eggs in Jos, Plateau State, at approximately ₦5,500.

In comparison, prices in Nasarawa, Abuja and Kaduna were reported at ₦6,000 or higher.

Although these figures suggest regional differences, they do not establish a definitive nationwide price trend because the surveys covered different markets.

Nigerian states with highest egg prices emerge

More recent market estimates published by agricultural price-tracking platform FarmPaddy on October 17 revealed considerable differences across states.

Jigawa recorded the highest listed price among the 26 states covered, with a crate of 30 medium eggs estimated at ₦7,350, according to a recent market survey by Legit.ng.

Ekiti and Gombe followed at ₦6,500 each, while Nasarawa recorded ₦6,200.

Adamawa, Borno and Ebonyi were listed at approximately ₦6,000 per crate.

The platform's benchmark price stood at ₦5,650.

However, these figures represent modelled market estimates rather than official NBS observations.

Where are eggs cheapest in Nigeria?

Plateau State emerged as one of the relatively affordable locations in September, with eggs reportedly selling for approximately ₦5,500 per crate in Jos.

The Plateau State Poultry Association attributed the state's relatively competitive prices to local poultry production.

Nevertheless, the absence of comprehensive September data covering all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory makes it difficult to identify Nigeria's cheapest state conclusively.

Why egg prices remain expensive

Poultry farmers continue to face substantial production challenges, particularly high feed costs, transportation expenses and difficulties obtaining replacement laying birds.

Egg prices drop in some states as Nigerians complain of higher rates. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Feed ingredients, including maize, account for a significant proportion of production expenses.

Industry operators say these pressures have prevented consumers from fully benefiting from reductions in some agricultural commodity prices.

Consequently, while September's inflation figures suggest some relief, households may continue paying elevated prices until production and distribution costs decline more substantially.

Nigerian states with slowest food price increases

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians struggling with rising food costs received mixed signals in September 2026 as new government figures revealed significant price declines in some states, while households elsewhere continued to face mounting food bills.

According to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Adamawa, Kano and Bauchi recorded the sharpest month-on-month declines in food inflation during the period.

Source: Legit.ng