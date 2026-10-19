Wande Coal's 41st birthday celebration video surfaced on social media, showing an Islamic gathering at his home

Music executive Bizzle Osikoya confirmed the Afrobeats star's reversion to Islam in response to a surprised netizen

Reports identified Wande Coal's Muslim name as AbdulGaniyy Ibn Ojosipe, though the singer has not spoken publicly on the matter

Veteran Afrobeats singer Wande Coal has returned to Islam, with music executive Bizzle Osikoya publicly confirming the development after a video from the singer's 41st birthday celebration began circulating online.

The footage, which emerged on Sunday, October 18, showed Wande Coal, born Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe, in what appeared to be a home setting with prayer mats laid out and guests dressed in traditional white attire and caps typical of Islamic gatherings. Wande Coal was seen mingling with family members and others present at the occasion.

Music executive Bizzle Osikoya confirmed Wande Coal has reverted to Islam. Credit: wandecoal

Source: Instagram

Bizzle Osikoya speaks out

The confirmation came after a social media user expressed surprise at what they saw in the video. Osikoya, a respected A&R executive, talent developer, and co-founder of The Plug Global who has worked closely with several top Nigerian artists, responded with just two words: "He reverted."

That brief response was enough to set the internet ablaze. Following the post gaining traction, multiple reports identified Wande Coal's Muslim name as AbdulGaniyy Ibn Ojosipe, though the singer himself had not released any personal statement on the matter as of the time of this report.

Wande Coal's journey in Nigerian music

Wande Coal's story in Nigerian music is well documented. He began singing in his church choir as a teenager before being signed to Mo' Hits Records by Don Jazzy and D'banj in the mid-2000s. His 2009 debut album, Mushin 2 Mo' Hits, helped define the sound of modern Afrobeats and cemented his place as one of the genre's most distinctive voices.

He has continued releasing music over the years, most recently dropping the 2026 album King Coal, maintaining his relevance in a constantly evolving industry.

The news of his reversion drew significant attention online, with many Muslim users sharing congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the singer.

People react as Nigerian music star Wande Coal reverts to Islam. Credit: wandecoal

Source: Instagram

Bizzle Osikoya's tweet confirming Wande Coal has embraced Islam is below:

Don Jazzy and Wande Coal unfollow each other on social media

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Don Jazzy and Wande Coal had unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking reactions from fans.

The two previously shared a close relationship, with Wande Coal spending his formative years under Don Jazzy’s label and collaborating with him on music.

While the reason for their latest social media fallout remains unclear, their mutual unfollowing has fuelled speculation about a possible rift.

Source: Legit.ng