Former Galatasaray forward Necati Ateş publicly criticised Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen after Saturday's narrow win

Ateş took issue with the Nigerian striker's attitude and decision-making when he fails to find the back of the net

Osimhen played the full 90 minutes but could not score for a second consecutive match since returning from injury

Former Galatasaray forward Necati Ateş has taken aim at Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, questioning his body language and decision-making following Galatasaray's 1-0 victory over Gençlerbirliği on Saturday.

The Nigeria international completed the full 90 minutes but failed to get on the scoresheet for the third match running since coming back from an injury that kept him out for over a month.

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's 1-0 win over Genclerbirligi. Photo by Dilara Ilem Sancar.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, even though assisted, failed to score against Kasimpasa, and also blanked during the UEFA Champions League loss to Barcelona.

Ateş criticises Osimhen’s attitude

Ateş, speaking as quoted by Habersarikirmizi, was particularly pointed in his assessment of how Osimhen carries himself when goals are not coming.

"I don't like Osimhen's body language. When Osimhen doesn't score, he switches to a different version of himself because he thrives on goals," Ateş said.

Beyond the body language concern, the former forward also took issue with the striker's choices in front of goal, arguing that Osimhen opted to shoot in situations where passing to a better-placed teammate would have been the smarter call.

Ateş suggested that the Nigerian's instinct to score can sometimes work against his team when chances are not falling for him personally.

Despite the criticism levelled at him, Osimhen's overall contribution to Galatasaray's campaign this season remains significant.

As noted by Transfermarkt, the striker has recorded six goals and three assists since the campaign began, even accounting for the extended absence caused by his injury.

Buruk demands more from Galatasaray players

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk reacted after Galatasaray had to rely on a late own goal to beat Genclerbirligi on Saturday.

The manager admitted that even though factors like fixture congestion and poor pitch affected their game play, his players need to do more.

Source: Legit.ng