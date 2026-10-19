Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW, took to Instagram to address circulating rumours about the Afrobeats star's political affiliations

Isreal DMW claimed the singer had turned down several million dollars in endorsement deals from presidential candidates

The denial comes after Davido faced backlash over his uncle's public declaration of support for President Bola Tinubu

Davido's close ally and logistics manager, Isreal DMW, has spoken out against claims that the Afrobeats superstar is secretly operating in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement shared on his Instagram handle on Sunday, October 18, Isreal described the allegations as outright falsehoods, accusing those spreading them of simply chasing social media attention.

Isreal DMW denies claims Davido backs ruling party APC. Credit: israeldmw/davido

Source: Instagram

"Dearest Nigerians, kindly disregard the useless rumours going around that Oga has been secretly or is currently working for the APC," he wrote. "All are totally fabricated lies to gain social media traffic. His earlier stance still remains."

Davido turns down millions in endorsements

Isreal went further, revealing that Davido had reportedly declined substantial financial offers from various presidential campaigns, choosing instead to stand with ordinary Nigerians rather than align with any political figure.

"Oga has rejected several millions of dollars to endorse any of the presidential candidates. He keeps saying he would be with Nigerians, who are going through a lot, and that he would never betray them at all. What else do Nigerians want again?" Isreal added.

Backlash over Davido's uncle's political declaration

The denial arrives in the wake of considerable public pressure on Davido. The singer had drawn criticism after his uncle publicly declared support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid, with many Nigerians directing their frustration at the musician himself.

Davido has so far maintained a position of political neutrality, and Isreal's statement appears aimed at reinforcing that stance and distancing the singer from any perception of partisan involvement.

Davido faces criticism for his uncle Governor Ademola Adeleke's political stance. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Isreal DWM's post as he defends Davido online

Davido gushes over his wife, Chioma

Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido recently gave fans another glimpse into his relationship with his wife, Chioma Adeleke, after sharing a video of her on his Instagram story on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

In the clip, Chioma showed off her bone-straight hairstyle while admiring herself, prompting a sweet reaction from her husband. Davido gushed over Chioma as he shared the moment with his followers.

Source: Legit.ng