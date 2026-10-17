Manchester City beat Ipswich Town 3-2 in a Premier League matchday seven thriller, with Erling Haaland scoring twice and Phil Foden ending a long goal drought

The win gave Enzo Maresca seven consecutive Premier League victories at City, a record no manager has ever achieved at a single club

Opta's Supercomputer has now shifted its title prediction following City's historic run, with the top two clubs separated by less than 1%

Manchester City have climbed to the top of Opta's Premier League title predictions after a 3-2 win over Ipswich Town on matchday seven gave them a historic record and a six-point lead at the top of the table.

Erling Haaland scored twice in the match, while Phil Foden netted his first league goal since December 2025. Daizen Maeda and Zian Flemming were on target for Ipswich, but it was not enough to deny City all three points.

Enzo Maresca applauds the Manchester City fabs after the win over Ipswich Town. Photo by Mark Cosgrove.

Source: Getty Images

The result extended Enzo Maresca's winning run in the Premier League with Manchester City to seven consecutive matches, making him the first manager in the competition's history to record such a start at a single club.

The achievement puts him ahead of every other manager who has taken charge of a Premier League side. City now sit six points clear of Arsenal at the summit before the Gunners face Nottingham Forest in their next fixture.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

As noted by The Analyst, Opta's Supercomputer has revised its title forecast in light of City's historic run. Manchester City are now given the highest probability of winning the Premier League, with a 44.15% chance of lifting the trophy at the end of the season.

That figure is notable because City had trailed Arsenal in the predictions earlier in the campaign, even while leading the actual standings. Arsenal, who won the title last season, are now placed second in the forecast with a 43.61% chance of retaining their crown.

The gap between the two clubs in Opta's model is less than one percentage point, making the title race one of the closest the Supercomputer has projected at this stage of a season.

Mikel predicted draw for Arsenal

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Obi predicted a draw for Arsenal ahead of their Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

The result, if it happens that way, will further increase Manchester City’s advantage at the top of the table as the Gunners drop points.

Source: Legit.ng