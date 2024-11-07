Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, continues to be linked with a permanent transfer to Galatasaray

The former LOSC Lille attacker is expected to command a transfer fee in the region of €75 million for him to permanently depart Napoli

A report detailing the marquee Nigerian forward's message to the Galatasaray hierarchy regarding his immediate future has surfaced

Victor Osimhen's immediate future is again a topical issue of interest as he continues to impress with Galatasaray.

The Nigerian forward, who witnessed his exit from Napoli herald the summer transfer window, is currently being linked with a permanent switch to the Istanbul club.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Besiktas. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

According to a report courtesy of Turkish outlet Sozcu, the 25-year-old's performance has captivated the hierarchy at Galatasaray, and the club's stakeholders are willing to go to any length to finance a permanent transfer for the forward.

However, while the outlet details that Galatasaray is aiming to reach an agreement for a transfer fee within the range of €50 million, swirling reports have continued to suggest that Napoli is holding out for a fee around €75mil.

Amid this ongoing transfer fee impasse, a fresh report has emerged detailing Osimhen’s message to the Galatasaray hierarchy regarding a potential permanent move.

Osimhen's sends a message to Galatasaray's hierarchy

According to a report from Turkish outlet, Nexus Sports, Osimhen has made it clear to Galatasaray's hierarchy that he is willing to stay at the club, provided his transfer fee and desired wage demands are met.

While this news may excite both Osimhen’s fans and Galatasaray supporters, it must be noted that, although these demands may seem straightforward, they could prove to be quite challenging for the club to fulfill.

In addition to the transfer fee, which Galatasaray is still struggling to meet, a report from Forza Cimbom detailed that Osimhen is seeking a salary in the region of €20m to consider making any club move permanent.

Currently, these financial demands are considered too high for Galatasaray to afford. Given the club’s financial constraints, they may ultimately decide to pass on signing the Nigerian forward.

It remains to be seen how Osimhen’s future will unfold, but this is certainly a situation worth monitoring closely.

Fenerbahce to frustrate Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported that Fenerbahce will enter the race for Osimhen in an attempt to frustrate their rivals Galatasaray's plans of signing him permanently.

The Jose Mourinho-led side reportedly know that the Nigerian will not play for another Turkish club but intend to ensure that the champions do not fulfil their ambition of signing him.

