Semi Ajayi suffered an injury during West Bromwich Albion's encounter against Oxford United in the EFL last weekend

The Super Eagles defender was the only player who featured every minute at the last African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast

Eric Chelle has expressed concern as more injuries hit his camp ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Semi Ajayi has been ruled out for three weeks by West Bromwich Albion doctors.

This implies that the Super Eagles player will miss the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria will battle Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before facing Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later.

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi will miss next month's World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe. Photo by: FRANCK FIFE/AFP.

Ajayi officially out

The former Nigeria U-20 player has been struggling with injury since November 2025.

According to Owngoal, the former Arsenal defender suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out of action until February.

West Bromwich Albion could be forced into a defensive rejig for Saturday's clash at Championship leaders Leeds United per Leedslive.

The 31-year-old is a big injury concern for Tony Mowbray's side and Nigeria.

Ajayi is making his second appearance since returning from more than three months on the sidelines following surgery earlier in the season.

West Brom awaits the outcome of scans on the severity of the centre-back's setback per Expressandstar.

Troost-Ekong struggles with fitness

Super Eagles stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong has missed his second straight match in the Saudi Pro League.

According to ScoreNigeria, the former Udinese player was not listed in his team's 1-0 home win over Odion Ighalo's Al Wehda last Saturday.

The Nigerian defender was not in the matchday squad for the visit to second-placed Al Hilal, which they lost 5-1 on Tuesday.

Ekong was replaced in the 70th minute of his Saudi Pro League side Al-Kholood’s 0-2 loss at Al Orobah on February 14.

The AFCON silver medallist has scored 2 goals and made 20 appearances since joining Al-Kholood per ESPN.

Victor Osimhen has been declared fit for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Victor Osimhen returns

Reports from Galatasaray medicals indicate no injury worries for the former CAF Football player of the year.

According to AFRIK-Foot, the coach will continue to monitor his condition throughout the week, though it remains uncertain if he will be fit for this weekend’s fixture against Kasımpasa.

The former Lille player has scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 19 Super Lig appearances.

Speaking with Nigerian journalist Oluwashina Okeleji, the in-form striker noted that the AFCON remains one of the most competitive competitions in the world due to the assembling of top stars across Europe.

He said:

“You can get a lot of surprises, but we are going to take each game as they come.

“We have a new coach. I spoke with him a couple of times, and I know the kind of objectives he set for the team and the players.

“We have to give everything; it is the dream of every youngster to be at the FIFA World Cup; mine is not an exception.

“I want to be there just like every other Super Eagles player. We are looking forward for the game against Rwanda to correct every mistake we have made during the past qualifiers. The team is going to be ready.

Uncertainty over Raphael Onyedika

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika is injured ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is condemned to win the matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The Malian tactician has the fate of over 200 million Nigerians on his shoulders.

