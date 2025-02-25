Jose Mourinho got in the news for bad reasons after he was accused of racism by Galatasaray yesterday

The Fenerbahce manager's post-match conference statements were taken in bad light by the Turkish champions

Chelsea fans during a protest against their club owners changed the name of their most successful manager

Chelsea fans showed support for Jose Mourinho during their protest against club owners after their former manager was accused of making racist comments in Turkey.

Mourinho’s Fenerbahce faced off with rivals Galatasaray in the Istanbul derby in the Turkish Super League match last night and the incidents after the match have been controversial.

Chelsea fans protesting against BlueCo ownership outside Stamford Bridge. Photo by John Walton/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho’s post-match comments where he said the Galatasaray bench was “jumping like monkeys” were termed racist by the Turkish champions and sent social media agog.

Fenerbahce published a statement claiming their manager's words were misconstrued by those who have an agenda and he did not mean to be racist with the comments.

According to TekYolFener, the manager has been charged with unsportsmanlike conduct and insult according to article 42 of the PFDK.

It was not the first time that the Special One would be in trouble since moving to Turkey last year and has paid a fine worth £15,000 already.

Chelsea fans back Jose Mourinho

As seen in a video shared on X by Iconic Mourinho, Chelsea fans were spotted chanting Jose Mourinho outside Stamford Bridge during a protest at the stadium.

The fans were showing solidarity with their former and most successful head coach whose words were taken out of context and was accused of racism in Turkey.

The Blues fans were protesting against their ownership group, who have not shown much signs of progress since taking over the club from Roman Abramovich in 2022.

Todd Boehly's consortium backed by Clearlake Capital have spent over £1 billion since taking over the club, yet the team calls out for experience and leadership.

Fans have had enough and staged a protest outside Stamford Bridge ahead of the match tonight against Southampton, days after losing to Aston Villa away.

Since taking over, Blueco have sacked the beloved Thomas Tuchel, and hired Graham Potter, Frank Lampard (interim), and Mauricio Pochettino and currently have Enzo Maresca in charge.

Chelsea fan with a banner aiming a dig at Arsenal during protest against BlueCo ownership at Stamford Bridge. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Multiple reports in the English media in 2022 claimed Jose Mourinho called the new owners in a bid to return to the club for a third spell and kickstart the new era like he did when Roman Abramovich took over in 2003.

However, the request was turned down as the new owners wanted a younger and modern manager, and have yet to record success with any of those appointed.

Current boss Maresca is on the hot seat after the team capitulated from being title contenders in December to battling for European places two months later.

5 Mourinho's controversial moments

Legit.ng analysed 5 controversial moments of Jose Mourinho's career after he was accused of making racist comments after Fenerbahce's 0-0 draw against Galatasaray.

The Portuguese tactician is no stranger to controversies during his storied career, including poking late former Barcelona manager Tito Villanova in the eye during El Clasico.

