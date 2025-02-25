Galatasaray has announced plans to pursue legal action against Jose Mourinho over alleged racist remarks

The Turkish club will file complaints with UEFA and FIFA while closely monitoring Fenerbahce’s response

Mourinho and Fenerbahce have yet to issue an official statement regarding the allegations of racism

Turkish football giants Galatasaray have announced their intention to initiate criminal proceedings against Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho for allegedly making racist remarks towards their club, players, and the Turkish people.

The controversy erupted after Monday’s goalless draw between the two Super Lig title contenders, where tensions had already been running high due to concerns over refereeing decisions.

The result ensured Galatasaray maintained their six-point lead at the top of the Super Lig table against Fenerbahce and kept them in contention to retain their league crown.

In a post-match press conference, Mourinho commented on the behaviour of Galatasaray’s bench, stating that they were “jumping like monkeys” in reaction to an early challenge.

The Portuguese manager’s remarks have been widely criticised, prompting Galatasaray to take legal action.

Galatasaray to pursue legal actions against Mourinho

In an official statement, Galatasaray condemned Mourinho’s comments, stating further its intention to file formal complaints with UEFA and FIFA while calling on Fenerbahce to address Mourinho’s remarks, Sky Sports reports.

"Since the commencement of his managerial duties in Turkey, Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has persistently issued derogatory statements directed towards the Turkish people.

“Today, his discourse has escalated beyond merely immoral comments into unequivocally inhumane rhetoric.

"We hereby formally declare our intention to initiate criminal proceedings concerning the racist statements made by Jose Mourinho, and shall accordingly submit official complaints to UEFA and FIFA.

“Furthermore, we shall diligently observe the stance adopted by Fenerbahce - an institution professing to uphold 'exemplary moral values' - in response to the reprehensible conduct exhibited by their manager."

A history of tension and controversy

Mourinho has already found himself at odds with Turkish football authorities as earlier this season, he was fined and handed a touchline ban for criticising refereeing standards in the league.

Before Monday’s highly anticipated match, Mourinho had welcomed the appointment of Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic, who officiated the 2023 Champions League final.

He expressed relief over having an international referee oversee the game after previously labelling the domestic refereeing environment in Turkey as “toxic.”

However, the Portuguese manager’s post-match comments have overshadowed the game itself, igniting backlash from fans and officials alike.

Galatasaray awaiting Mourinho’s response

As of now, neither Mourinho nor Fenerbahce has responded to Galatasaray’s allegations, BBC reports.

The club's stance on the issue remains unclear, but Galatasaray has emphasised that it will closely monitor Fenerbahce’s reaction, given their claimed commitment to “exemplary moral values.”

With UEFA and FIFA likely to be drawn into the matter, the situation could have serious implications for Mourinho’s tenure at Fenerbahce.

If found guilty of making racist remarks, Mourinho could face severe disciplinary actions, including potential bans or fines.

Osimhen agrees with Mourinho

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen disagreed with Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk after their 0-0 draw against Fenerbahce in the Istanbul derby at the RAMS Park stadium.

The Turkish giants played an intense match with an uneasy atmosphere due to the rivalry between the two sides and the buildup leading to the match.

