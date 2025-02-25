Jose Mourinho is in the news for the wrong reasons after the incidents after Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce

Mourinho was accused of making racist comments towards the Galatasaray bench and the backroom staff

The Portuguese manager is no stranger to controversy and has been involved in such moments many times

Jose Mourinho courted controversy after his post-match comment following the fierce Istanbul derby between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray was judged to be racial.

Mourinho took over the reins at Fenerbahce in September, months after he was dismissed by Italian Serie A club AS Roma and has continued in his controversial manner.

Jose Mourinho was accused of racism after his post-match conference after the Istanbul derby. Photo by Arife Karakum/Anadolu.

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray clashed in the Istanbul derby last night and it was the post-match incident that has garnered more attention than the 0-0 draw in the game.

The Special One’s post-match comments that the Galatasaray bench were “jumping like monkeys” and the Lions’ have accused him of racism and filed legal complaints.

He is no stranger to getting into controversial moments since his career began in the early 2000s. Legit.ng looks at five controversial moments from his career after yesterday's incident.

Controversial moments of Mourinho's career

1. Eva Caneiro saga

According to Caught Offside, one of the top controversial moments of Mourinho's career came during his second spell at Chelsea. Team doctor Eva Caneiro rushed in to treat Eden Hazard during Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Swansea and the manager described him as naive.

The Portuguese was accused of having made sexist comments towards the Gibraltar medic, forcing him to leave Chelsea and initiating legal steps towards the manager and the club.

2. Poking Tito Villanova’s eye

Mourinho heightened the intensity of El Clasico during his time as Real Madrid manager, infusing heat into an already tense rivalry. During a melee in 2011, the former Chelsea boss poked Pep Guardiola’s assistant Tito Villanova in the eye but escaped punishment due to a general amnesty in Spanish football.

3. Wearing a microphone on the touchline

According to The Guardian, Mourinho had beers with officials during his time at AS Roma. He confirmed he wore a microphone during the 1-1 draw against AC Monza to protect himself having previously accused Daniele Chiffi of disrespecting him.

4. Calling Wenger 'specialist in failure'

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger were involved in an altercation during a match between Chelsea and Arsenal in 2015. Photo by AMA/Corbis.

Arsene Wenger was one of the managers Mourinho enjoyed a tense rivalry with during his illustrious career. The former Real Madrid boss called the French manager a specialist in failure during a press conference with Arsenal on a nine-year trophy drought at that time.

5. Football heritage comments

Mourinho spent nearly three seasons as Manchester United manager and during a heated post-match conference, he delivered the iconic “football heritage” interview where he analysed United's past UEFA Champions League group stage outings.

Osimhen agrees with Mourinho

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen agreed with Mourinho about Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic after the Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk claimed the officiating was bad, but Mourinho and Osimhen claimed he handled the match very well with no complaints.

