Victor Osimhen has expressed his desire to play in his first World Cup for the Super Eagles after meeting with coach Eric Chelle

The former Nigeria U-17 player described the AFCON as one of the toughest competition in the world

He declared total war on Rwanda when both teams clash in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Kigali next month

Victor Osimhen has expressed his desire to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria under coach Eric Chelle.

The Galatasaray of Turkey striker has scored 20 goals and registered five assists in 25 games across all competitions.

The 2023 African Footballer of the Year missed all four 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers due to injury.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen led Nigeria to a runner-up position at the 2024 AFCON in Ivory Coast. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Nigeria will face Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before battling Zimbabwe in Uyo, four days later.

The former Lille of France star has disclosed his conversation with coach Eric Chelle during his European tours.

According to NFF, the Malian tactician visited top Super Eagles players ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the AFCON later this year.

Speaking with Nigerian journalist Oluwashina Okeleji, the in-form striker noted that the AFCON remains one of the most competitive competitions in the world due to the assembling of top stars across Europe.

The former Nigeria U-23 player said he is looking forward to his first training session with Eric Chelle.

He said:

“You can get a lot of surprises, but we are going to take each game as they come.

“We have a new coach. I spoke with him a couple of times, and I know the kind of objectives he set for the team and the players.

“I'm looking forward to the first training of the games so we can also feel his presence and know what exactly we need to do.”

Ohree-timeOsim AFCON winners are drawn in Group C, along with Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda per TheNation.

Victor Osimhen won the 2015 FIFA U1-17 World Cup and wants to make an impact at the senior World Cup. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Osimhen wants World Cup action

The 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup winner said the dream of every youngster is to play at the senior FIFA World Cup.

According to Vanguard, the 26-year-old player is also yet to feature at the FIFA World Cup and he hopes to help the country avoid missing out on two consecutive editions.

The former CAF Youth Player of the Year said his teammates are determined to right their wrongs after a poor start that has left them in fifth position in a group of six. He said:

“We have to give everything; it is the dream of every youngster to be at the FIFA World Cup; mine is not an exception.

“I want to be there just like every other Super Eagles player. We are looking forward for the game against Rwanda to correct every mistake we have made during the past qualifiers. The team is going to be ready.

Nigeria condemned to win Rwanda

The first assignment before Chelle’s Super Eagles is the World Cup qualifier fixtures against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March.

Rwanda, South Africa and the Benin Republic are currently on 7 points with the Amavubi topping Group C with a better goal difference.

