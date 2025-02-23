Mutiu Adepoju has expressed concerns over the mental health of Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The former Real Madrid player tagged the Atalanta winger as one of the most dedicated Super Eagles players in the current squad

The ‘Headmaster’ added that the market value of the Super Eagles players will increase if they qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Mutiu Adepoju hopes the ongoing saga between Atalanta’s coach Gian Piero Gasperini and Ademola Lookman will not affect the player ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Coach Gasperini called the Super Eagles player ‘One of the worst penalty-takers’ he has seen following a spot-kick miss against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

Nigeria is billed to face Rwanda in Kigal on March 21 before playing at home against Zimbabwe in Uyo four days later.

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi has stated that Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman is free to leave the club at the end of the 2024/25 season. Photo by: Nicolo Campo.

Source: Getty Images

Former Super Eagles legend Mutiu Adepoju said Ademola Lookman is one of the most determined players in the current squad.

In an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, the former Real Sociedad player believes the rift between Atalanta’s coach Gasperini and the Super Eagles winger will not affect him psychologically.

He said:

“For a player who has given his best to the club, this kind of comment can weigh Lookmon down but I hope it won’t affect him psychologically.

“He is one of the most dedicated Super Eagles players and I know this incident will make him stronger and better".

Nigeria currently sits in fifth position with three points from four games per Eurosport.

Adepoju, who spent most of his career in Spain, played 175 La Liga matches and scored 22 goals over seven seasons with Racing de Santander and Real Sociedad.

Nigerian legend is concerned about the emotional state of Ademola Lookman. Photo by: THIERRY ORBAN.

Source: Getty Images

World Cup ticket non-negotiable

The 1994 AFCON winner said qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is sacrosanct.

The former Shooting Stars player said the country needs the UEFA Europa League winner in his best form before the World Cup qualifiers.

He added:

“We need Ademola Lookman in his best form when Super Eagles take on Rwanda and Zimbabwe in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

"I made my debut for the national team against Togo in 1990, and I understand the pressure that comes with wearing the Super Eagles jersey," Adepoju said.

He represented Nigeria in two FIFA World Cups (USA 1994 and France 1998), scoring a goal against Spain in the iconic 3-2 victory per FIFAplus.

The 'Headmaster' netted a total of 6 goals in 48 appearances for the Super Eagles.

CAF and NFF intervenes

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) both threw their weight behind the reigning African Football Player of the Year.

CAF highlighted Lookman's performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The 27-year-old scored twice against Cameroon in the Round of 16 and scored the only goal in the quarter-final against Angola.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng